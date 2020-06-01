Several in NBA join protests

The Brooklyn Nets, Long Island Nets, New York Liberty and Barclays Center issued a joint statement Sunday morning in the aftermath of the protests and riots taking place across the country in response to the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died in Minnesota after a white police officer was recorded on video kneeling on his neck for almost nine minutes.

“We mourn the senseless and devastating loss of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and countless others who lost their lives because of racial bias,” reads the statement, signed by Nets owner Joe Tsai and his wife, Clara; Nets alternate governor Ollie Weisberg; general manager Sean Marks, Long Island Nets VP of business operations Alton Byrd; Liberty COO Keia Clarke and GM Jonathan Kolb. “Today we stand up and speak up against all forms of racism – overt or subconscious – especially against the Black community.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have also taken a head-on approach. Both Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Okogie were part of a rally Stephen Jackson held in Minneapolis. Floyd was a friend of Jackson's for 20 years.

“It just tells us that as a black whole that we're tired. We're tired of being treated like we're less than,” Okogie told The Athletic. “We're tired of being alienated. And also just to tell people that we're not going to normalize this. We're not going to feel desensitized to this and we're not going anywhere. I feel like this is very important letting people know that we belong here as well.”

Meanwhile in Philadelphia, 76ers forward Tobias Harris took part in the Philadelphia protest of the death of Floyd.

Harris was recorded on video by 6ABC during the march. While he was marching toward the Art Museum, Harris had teammate Mike Scott on Face Time.

BASEBALL

Players propose 114-game season

Major League Baseball's players proposed a 114-game regular season Sunday, up from 82 in management's offer, and no additional pay cuts beyond the one the agreed to in March, a person familiar with the plan told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no details were announced.

BOXING

Ex-welterweight champ Cokes dies

Curtis Cokes, the Hall of Fame welterweight who became Dallas' first world champion in 1966, has died. He was 82. Cokes died Friday after a week in hospice. Cokes took the World Boxing Association welterweight title in 1966 belt with a unanimous decision over Manny Gonzalez in New Orleans and added the World Boxing Council crown three months later with a unanimous decision over Jean Josselin at Dallas' Memorial Auditorium.

FOOTBALL

Vandy defensive analyst dies

Vanderbilt senior defensive analyst Osia Lewis died Sunday after a lengthy battle with cancer, the school announced. He was 57. Lewis joined the Commodores in 2016.