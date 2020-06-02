Boxer to pay for Floyd's funeral

Former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather has offered to pay for George Floyd's funeral and memorial services, and the family has accepted the offer.

Mayweather personally has been in touch with the family, according to Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions. He will handle costs for the funeral on June 9 in Floyd's hometown of Houston, as well as other expenses.

Floyd, a black man, died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck while Floyd was handcuffed and saying that he couldn't breathe. His death sparked protests in Minneapolis and around the country, some of which became violent.

TMZ originally reported Mayweather's offer, and said he will also pay for services in Minnesota and North Carolina.

AUTO RACING

Gragson wins Xfinity race

Noah Gragson squeezed past JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier with four laps remaining, a move that caused Allgaier to crash, and Gragson held on at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee, for his second win of the season. Gragson also won the season-opening race at Daytona.

BASKETBALL

Coffman camp moved to August

Jon Coffman's Kids Basketball Camp has been pushed back to Aug. 3-6 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Coffman is the men's coach at Purdue Fort Wayne. Those who had signed up are able to participate at the new dates or request a refund (minus a processing fee). Information is at www.joncoffmanbasketballcamps.com or by contacting Bobby Perez at perebn01@pfw.edu or 404-661-8265.

FOOTBALL

Clemson receiver lost for season

Clemson receiver Justyn Ross, considered a first-round NFL draft pick next spring, will miss the upcoming college season due to a spinal condition uncovered after he was hurt at practice in March. Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said Ross will have surgery Friday because of a congenital fusion of vertebrae he has had since birth. Ross also has a bulging disc.

SOCCER

Women's league sets format

The National Women's Soccer League has set the nine-team schedule for the opening round of its tournament starting this month in Utah, with the Portland Thorns playing the defending champion North Carolina Courage on the opening day. The NWSL is scheduled to be the first U.S. pro team league returning to play amid the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament will be played in the Salt Lake City area starting June 27 with no fans in attendance The Thorns and Courage played for the league championship in 2017 and 2018, splitting the results. The Chicago Red Stars and the Orlando Pride will also meet on opening day. One of those games will be broadcast nationally on CBS, the league's new television partner this season.