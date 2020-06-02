Smaller sports dislike pay rules

College coaches in non-revenue sports are worried about the impact legislation allowing compensation for athletes could have on their programs.

More than a dozen national associations in various sports – including hockey, soccer, tennis, golf, swimming and gymnastics – have signed a memo outlining “significant concerns” about effects of allowing athletes to profit for use of their names, images and likenesses.

The concerns include reduced resources for lower-profile programs, the risk of “crowdfunded recruiting” for boosters to buy talent for a competitive advantage, increased influence by agents and whether schools can effectively monitor for compliance.

The memo, prepared by North Carolina athletics director Bubba Cunningham and associate athletics director Paul Pogge, was sent last week to a law committee examining whether to craft a standardized athlete-compensation law for states to adopt. The memo focuses on non-revenue sports, many of which are included in Olympic competition.

“Legislation like this, if it goes wrong, could be incredibly catastrophic to Olympic sports,” said Mike Moyer, executive director of the National Wrestling Coaches Association that supports the memo. “Our position is: let's pump the brakes and just be really, really careful what is agreed to and what's not agreed to.”

The committee, part of the Uniform Law Commission, holds a virtual meeting today. That comes after the NCAA moved ahead with a plan for athletes to profit through NIL deals with third parties, though regulations are being developed.

“We're listening to everybody's views,” said Dale G. Higer, chairman of the study committee.

The NCAA and Power Five conference commissioners also want Congress to create a federal NIL law ahead of varied state versions being proposed so schools operate under the same rules.