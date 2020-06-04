East Noble grad eager to coach Olympic hopefuls

If 2020 had been a normal year, without a worldwide pandemic, East Noble graduate Amy Yoder Begley, a 2008 Olympian turned coach at the Atlanta Track Club, would be just a few weeks from coaching her own athletes at the Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

Instead, they're doing a lot of online meetings.

“I do four Zoom meetings a week with the team, and we do core exercises, lifting exercises via Zoom,” said Yoder Begley, who has coached exclusively via teleconference since the team's last in-person practice March 22. “And we try to call or meet with the athletes individually once a week, as well.”

Admittedly, middle- and long-distance runners have been some of the most fortunate athletes in terms of being able to train on their own during the quarantine. They don't require much in the way of heavy equipment, or a specialized facility.

But Yoder Begley says it's still not an ideal training environment.

“So middle-distance and distance runners have it a lot easier than anybody else,” Yoder Begley said. “All the tracks are closed so you really can't get out there. They do miss having their teammates there with them for the long runs or some of the harder workouts. But the other track athletes, the throwers, the jumpers, they can't get to their rings, they can't get to the runways. They're the ones that I feel the worst for.”

The Summer Olympics schedule has been pushed back to 2021, but the rest of the track and field schedule remains up in the air. Yoder Begley said longer-distance runners will need less time to get back into competition shape than athletes in many other events.

“When we come back, they're going to give everybody a five- to seven-week heads-up, because that's about how long it's going to take for people to find facilities, to get back into training and get their rhythm back,” she said.

Although runners might have found it easier to train, the pandemic could still hit them hard economically. Many track athletes need at least a part-time job in the best of times, and the pandemic has wiped out opportunities for prize money. Yoder Begley said it's unclear what will happen to athletes who are nearing the end of a contract with shoe or apparel companies.

“Yeah, I'm on the athletes' advisory committee with the USATF, and that's a big conversation that we're having, and what we've told athletes is that you have to make yourself marketable even when you're not racing,” Yoder Begley said. “So whether that on Instagram Live, keeping your fan base engaged, whether that's some kind of promoting for your shoe sponsor or whoever you're running for, you need to make yourself worth the investment. And that goes for whether you're injured or when you're pregnant, whatever it is.

“Typically after the Olympics, a lot of shoe companies end up cutting down their roster, a lot. So it will be interesting to see what happens, whether shoe companies extend people's contracts a year, whether they take the option year to re-sign them for one more year. We're hoping that the shoe companies continue to hold athletes another year to give them another chance to get to the Olympics. If not, you're going to see a lot more athletes working a lot more part-time jobs, which are harder to find right now.”

Another risk of picking up more part-time jobs, Yoder Begley noted, is that it gives athletes more chances to come in contact with the coronavirus. Although young, incredibly physically fit people such as professional athletes would seem to be in the best position to fight the virus, but Yoder Begley is worried that even a relatively mild case could cause some lasting physical damage or torpedo an athlete's training regimen in the run-up to the Olympic Trials.

“You feel invincible at that age. I know I did. You feel like you're never going to get injured, you're never going to get sick, nothing's going to keep you from doing what you want to do, because you are the fittest you're ever going to be in your life,” Yoder Begley said. “But we know there are the studies about people who have gotten sick, even people who didn't have to be hospitalized, but their lung capacity's been decreased. They think most people will fully recover, but you never know, you never know the long-term complications. For anybody, any of the athletes, or even normal people. They may never be able to go back to what they want to do, with hiking or running or walking or things like that. That's a side I know we don't know yet.”

