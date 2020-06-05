Seminoles coach apologizes to his players

Florida State's Mike Norvell apologized Thursday after a star player accused the coach of lying about personally connecting with every football player to discuss the police killing of George Floyd and ensuing protests against racial injustice.

After a team meeting Thursday involving players and coaches, defensive tackle Marvin Wilson, who called out his first-year coach the night before on Twitter, took to social media to declare the matter settled.

“Took a stand we got what we wanted & we are moving forward,” Wilson wrote on Instagram. He also posted a nearly four-minute video detailing how the team plans to register to vote and raise funds for organizations that help send young black people to college and aid poor children in the Tallahassee, Florida, area.

Wilson, who is black, said Wednesday night on Twitter that he and his teammates were outraged by Norvell's characterization of having individually touched base with every player last weekend.

Norvell released a statement saying that was a mistake. “Particularly at this time, words are important, and I'm sorry,” he said.

Norvell, 38, was hired away from Memphis in December to replace Willie Taggart, who had been fired after less than two full seasons as Seminoles coach. Norvell is the fourth coach Wilson has played for during his career at Florida State, including Jimbo Fisher, now with Texas A&M, and interim head coach and current FSU assistant Odell Haggins.

The Athletic reported Tuesday that Norvell said: “I went back and forth individually with every player this weekend,” when asked what he was doing to connect with players after the death of Floyd, a black handcuffed man who died at the hands of Minneapolis police. Floyd's death has sparked nationwide protests.

Wilson then said on Twitter that Norvell's comment was a lie because all players had received was a “generated text that was sent to everyone.” Wilson added he and his teammates would not be working out until further notice.

Wilson is one of the top defensive tackles in country and was a team captain last season. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound senior missed the final four games of 2019 with a hand injury that required surgery. He still led the team with 5 sacks and enters this season as a potential first-round draft pick.

Norvell said in his statement the text was sent to each player and presented as “an opportunity for open communication with me.

“Many members of our team chose to respond and have more in-depth conversations about issues and feelings,” Norvell said. “Marvin is right. It was a mistake to use the word 'every.' ”

Bills' QB apologizes

Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Jake Fromm apologized for using the phrase “elite white people” in a text conversation from more than a year ago, and posted on social media early Thursday.

The former Georgia starter posted his apology on his Twitter account, in which he wrote: “I'm truly sorry for my words and actions and humbly ask for forgiveness.”

In saying he never meant to imply he was an elite white male, which he noted during the text conversation, Fromm added: “There's no excuse for that word choice and sentiment. While it was poor, my heart is not.”

Fromm, selected in the fifth round of the draft in April, said he also apologized to his teammates and coaches in a team meeting.

Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, who is black, addressed Fromm's comments and apology during his already scheduled Zoom call with reporters. He expects the Bills leadership group to reach out to Fromm and hoped this can become a teachable moment.

“Jake seemed very sincere in his apology,” Frazier said.

“He made a mistake and he acknowledged it. There are a number of us that can say the same thing at some point or another, especially in our youth,” he added. “You move on and you grow from it. And that's what we're going to try to do I'm sure as a team, grow from it. I know Jake wants to grow from it as well.”