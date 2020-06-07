It's time to listen to minority voices

A column is normally a spot for pontificating, to speak bluntly on the issues of the day and receive a gamut of feedback, from effusive praise to slanderous insults.

Not this time.

Now's the time for those of us in the privileged class to listen, really listen to what African-Americans and people of color around the world are expressing in the wake of George Floyd's brutal, senseless death.

Their fear. Their frustration. Their anguish.

Shut up and dribble?

No way.

Now's the time to hear from some of the athletes. And if some of their most poignant words can change a singe heart in the slightest of ways, that's a start:

Basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, in an editorial written for the Los Angeles Times: “Yes, protests often are used as an excuse for some to take advantage, just as when fans celebrating a hometown sports team championship burn cars and destroy storefronts. I don't want to see stores looted or even buildings burn. But African-Americans have been living in a burning building for many years, choking on the smoke as the flames burn closer and closer. Racism in America is like dust in the air. It seems invisible – even if you're choking on it – until you let the sun in. Then you see it's everywhere. As long as we keep shining that light, we have a chance of cleaning it wherever it lands. But we have to stay vigilant, because it's always still in the air.”

Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner, whose parents have a combined 54 years in law enforcement, in a first-person story told to ESPN: “I think about what my father once told me when I asked why he wanted to be a police officer. He said he saw a lot of things in his community while growing up that bothered him. He didn't like the way police were treating his neighbors. His older brother was a police officer, too, so he sort of followed his footsteps. My dad decided to be the change that he wanted to see. But here's the thing: I hear the description of George Floyd: A 6-foot-6 black man. That's my father, too.”

North Carolina Central men's basketball coach LeVelle Moton on the ESPN's Hoop Streams: “If black people could solve the issues of racism and injustice, we would've solved those issues 400 years ago. But we need your help. As a historian, one thing that I've found and discovered is that any time change was provoked or made on behalf of black people, a lot of times there was someone who didn't look like us who was advocating for us. Like we all love Las Vegas right now for what it is, but Las Vegas was one of the most segregated cities until Frank Sinatra said, 'OK, I know y'all love me performing here, but unless you allow my friend over here, Sammie Davis Jr., to perform on the same stages and stay in the same hotels as me, I'm not coming back.'”

Olympic gold medal swimmer Simone Manuel: “It's not just about death. It's about killing our spirits. It's about killing our dreams. It's about making us feel less than. It's about dismissing and ignoring our pain. It's about silencing our voice. It's about punishing us when we use our voice and labeling us as 'angry' or a 'threat' rather than acknowledging we're exercising our 'freedom of speech.'

“It's about calling the police and using my skin color against me. It's about clinching your purse. It's about believing we don't belong. It's about failing to acknowledge and understand my very existence, my pain. It's about repeating the sins of the past. It's about thinking that skin color affords one's privileges or denies basic human dignity! It's about speaking against instead of with our fight for justice. It's about remaining silent. This needs to be everybody's fight!”

Did you listen?

Paul Newberry is a sports columnist for The Associated Press. His columns appear periodically in The Journal Gazette.