UFC star McGregor retires for 3rd time

Conor McGregor has announced his retirement for the third time in four years.

McGregor abruptly made his latest dubious declaration Sunday morning on his Twitter account, where the former two-division UFC champion also announced his retirement in 2016 and 2019.

The 31-year-old Irish superstar revitalized his combat sports career in January with an impressive first-round stoppage of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246.

AUTO RACING

2,000 fans attend event as 'protest'

A North Carolina speedway drew a crowd of more than 2,000 spectators in defiance of the state's coronavirus restrictions after declaring the race a “protest.” News outlets report that more than 2,000 attended a race Saturday night. A sign from management outside the speedway said, “This Event is held in Peaceful Protest of Injustice and Inequality Everywhere.”

BASKETBALL

Popovich decries Floyd's death

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said he's “embarrassed as a white person” that George Floyd could die in such a “nonchalant” manner. Floyd was in handcuffs when a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck as he pleaded that he couldn't breathe. Derek Chauvin is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Popovich said white people must help lead the charge for change.

BOXING

Title contender tests positive

Junior lightweight contender Mikaela Mayer has tested positive for COVID-19 and she won't fight in Tuesday's co-main event of Las Vegas' first major boxing card since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

FOOTBALL

Iowa suspends strength coach

Iowa football strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle was placed on administrative leave after several black former players posted on social media about what they described as systemic racism in the program.

HORSE RACING

Honor A. P. wins Derby prep race

In Arcadia, California, Honor A. P. won the $400,000 Santa Anita Derby by 23/4 lengths Saturday to move into the Kentucky Derby picture

TRACK AND FIELD

400 champ faces loss of gold medal

Salwa Eid Naser was already being investigated for missing doping tests when she raced to an upset win in the 400 meters at the world track and field championships. The Athletics Integrity Unit confirmed Sunday that Naser was already under scrutiny for three “whereabouts failures” prior to her world championship win in Doha in October. That means that Naser could be stripped of her gold medal if she's found guilty. She also faces missing next year's Olympics.