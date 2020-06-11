Commissioner: Baseball will be played

NEW YORK – Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says there is a “100%” chance of big league ball this year.

Major League Baseball will make another proposal to start the pandemic-delayed season in empty ballparks, but Manfred vowed Wednesday to unilaterally order opening day if an agreement is not reached.

“I can tell you unequivocally we are going to play Major League Baseball this year,” he said. Manfred insisted the chance of playing this year was “100%.”

The players' association made its second proposal Tuesday, asking for an 89-game regular season and 100% of prorated salaries. MLB's plan a day earlier was for a 76-game season, would guarantee 50% of prorated salaries and hinge 25% in additional money on the postseason's completion.

“It will be a another significant move in the players' direction in terms of the salary issue that has kept us apart,” Manfred said during an interview with ESPN.

“We're hopeful that it will produce reciprocal movement from the players' association, that we'll see a number other than 100% on salary and some recognition that 89 games, given where we are in the calendar in the course of the pandemic is not realistic,” he said.

MLB has threatened a shorter schedule if players insist on 100% of their prorated salaries. The union likely would file a grievance, contending a longer schedule was economically feasible and asking arbitrator Mark Irvings to award damages.

MLB and the union have proposed expanding the playoffs from 10 teams to as many as 16 this year and next, but that is contingent on a deal.

“I would prefer to negotiate a new agreement with the MLBPA that gets us more games and resolves the issues that have separated us amicably,” Manfred said.

MLS to resume season July 8

Major League Soccer is resuming its season amid the coronavirus pandemic July 8 with a World Cup-style tournament in Florida that won't include fans.

The league's 26 teams will be divided into six groups for the opening round at ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex at Walt Disney World.

Sixteen teams will advance to the knockout round, with the winner earning a spot in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League. The group matches will count toward the regular season, the league said.

While in Florida, players will be sequestered in a resort and be subject to a rigorous testing protocol. Each team will have three group matches, played over 16 consecutive days with multiple games a day. Games will be played in the morning and the evening to avoid the heat.

The prize pool for the MLS Is Back Tournament is $1.1 million, the league said. The title match will be played Aug. 11.

USA Swimming sued over abuse

Six women have filed civil lawsuits against USA Swimming, its local associations in California and three now-banned coaches claiming the national governing body failed to protect them from abuse by those coaches.

Debra Grodensky, Suzette Moran and Tracy Palmero, along with three other women who remain anonymous, filed three lawsuits this month – two in Alameda County Superior Court in Northern California and one in Orange County Superior Court in Southern California. Among individuals named in the suits are former U.S. Olympic and national team coach Mitch Ivey, former U.S. national team director Everett Uchiyama and former coach Andrew King.

The suits allege USA Swimming, including former executive director Chuck Wielgus, and other top officials, the local associations and clubs were aware of Ivey, Uchiyama and King's predatory behavior but refused to address it, creating a culture of abuse that exposed dozens of underage swimmers to sexual abuse and harassment.