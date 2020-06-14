Education, love needed to rid US of racism

It's very frustrating, saddening and confusing to see our country, in 2020, still dealing with issues like racism, police brutality and abuse of power.

As a biracial child with a white mother and black father, I was always somewhat naive to racism until I began to experience it.

Growing up, I attended a private school where I was the only “non-full white” student. I have always been someone who gets along with everyone, but I would hear things from classmates I called my friends. To say some of their words didn't hurt me would be a lie.

In 2008, the day after the presidential election, a friend came up to me and said, “It's crazy that Barack Obama only won because black people didn't even know what they voting for.” On that day, I realized that racism and ignorance run parallel with one another.

Racism is not something we, as humans, are born with: It's taught, observed and mimicked. Racism is a cycle that needs to be broken immediately. Racism runs interference with love. If we as humans made it a priority to love more and hate less, I strongly believe we could make true progress in this country – rather than taking a step forward just to take multiple steps backward.

On May 25, George Floyd's life was taken as he suffocated from a Minneapolis police officer's knee on his neck for nearly 9 minutes. It was witnessed not only by the officer's three partners, but also caught on video by bystanders, civilians, on the street. That video footage also made millions across the world, including me, witnesses.

Growing up as a young boy, my mother and grandmother always stressed to me the importance of saying “please” and “thank you.” During the 8 minutes, 46 seconds that Mr. Floyd was unjustly murdered, he said the word “please” 14 times, while begging the officer just to show him mercy and preserve his life.

Floyd was continuously begging a police officer, someone who took an oath to serve and protect. Meanwhile, that officer slowly killed a man who used a $20 counterfeit bill. I repeat: $20!

When people use and say the phrase “Black Lives Matter,” this is exactly why. It's not meant to be a knock or take away from any other races. I am honestly a true believer in “All Lives Matter,” but as a country, there is no chance we will ever get to that point if we continue to allow the importance of black lives to fall behind the pack.

A lot of people will never know what it's like and how hard it is to be black in America. Truthfully, I will never know what it entirely means because as a white and black person, yes, I have experienced racism, racial profiling and have been stereotyped, but I have also experienced just as much privilege that comes along with being white. And that's the sad, but honest, truth.

With being mixed and having the given platform that I do as an athlete, I felt like it was finally time to use my voice to try to bridge the gap. Let's focus on loving more and hating less. Let's continue to educate one another and flee from closed-minded thinking and ideology. Let's continue to push for a needed change in our country.

My challenge for you this week is to sit down and have a peaceful conversation with a police officer or a stranger of a different skin tone. Make it a priority to listen to one another, educate one another, and bridge the gap.

D.J. McCall, 24, was a rookie pro basketball player this season for the Mad Ants. He's a graduate of Concordia and IUPUI and was the Horizon League's 2019 Defensive Player of the Year.