I am black before I'm an athlete

As black athletes in America, we face racial injustices. But being athletes doesn't mean we have to conform. We should be able to acknowledge the color of our skin and help force societal change.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant were told by Fox News' Laura Ingraham in 2018 to “shut up and dribble,” after they'd criticized Donald Trump's presidency. This is just as relevant – just as wrong – now as it was then.

Professional athletes have the platform to speak up for those voices who cannot get a seat at the table. Yes, they get paid for playing their respective sports, but that doesn't mean their melanated skin automatically washes away when they sign the contract. They can still stand up for what they believe is right and help get equality for their people.

Just this month, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees said he will “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag” in response to other athletes taking a knee during the national anthem. Ingraham defended Brees by stating, “He's allowed to have his view about what kneeling and the flag means to him. I mean he's a person.” She then included: “This is beyond football.”

Correct, this is beyond football. But why is it Brees, who is white, can have his opinion on kneeling and the flag, but James and Durant, who are black, should limit their opinions to basketball and their actions to dribbling? That's an issue the black community is pushing to get others to understand.

Trying to mute our views and opinions because you don't agree with us, don't deem us “credible,” or simply don't like the color of our skin, that's unethical.

College athletes face similar hardships. We'll get recognized on the court, field, track, or diamond when money is brought in to fund the schools. But off those campuses, no one sees our jerseys; they only see our complexions.

We'll get praised by fans for winning games, but receive backlash when we voice the injustices we face as black people. That's when we get put on mute.

Most black athletes can talk all day long about racism within their colleges, universities or institutions, but they won't see the issues solved. Racism has always been swept under the rug because universities want to uphold their images of inclusivity.

We're fighting for change for these exact reasons.

We can be told we're heard, but that doesn't mean we'll see change.

These schools, and this country, will never be inclusive until black lives matter as a whole. I don't want to only matter when I'm benefiting you.

That's why we can't shut up. That's why the black community won't shut up and do anything you tell us to do because you don't respect us as people. You only accept us on your terms.

I'm black before I'm anything. Racial injustices in my community came far before I decided to hit a volleyball.

To my teammates, coaches, athletic directors, school administrators and fans, if you can't accept me when I'm fighting for justice in my community, you don't deserve me when I'm fighting with your team name across my chest.

Havilyn Cummings, 20, who is majoring in communications and media studies at Indiana Tech, is a junior on the volleyball team. She was Second Team All-Conference and a two-time WHAC Defender of the Week last season.