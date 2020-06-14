Importance of passing on lessons learned

There was a point in time right after Ahmaud Arbery had been killed in February, I'm doing challenges for my players and telling them to go out and run. And after I told them to go out and run, I had to send out a disclaimer message to say, “Be careful. Don't wear hoods.” And I don't necessarily know if every coach has to say that to their players. With me having a predominantly black team, it's important that I tell them these things, because that's a phone call that I do not want to get.

Being a mentor, I feel like I have to tell my players things that I've experienced in life to make sure they don't have to go through those things. So when you talk about racism and injustice, that's something that as a black male, I can say I've been through my entire life. I grew up in the Chicago area on the north side, and I remember being a teenager and having a police officer roll past me and ask, “Where do you live?” And I'm like, “I live right here.” Just being questioned because of my skin color.

We want the world to see our young men just as we see them. They're brilliant young men who are going to impact the world in different ways. But unfortunately, they're racially stereotyped sometimes, and they're being looked at as a threat. And it goes back to one of our rules at Wayne: I don't allow any of my boys to wear hoodies or hoods inside of a school, because when they have those hoods on and people don't know them, they perceive them as a threat.

I don't want to see anyone hurt at these protests, but I do want to get the message across that while not all police officers are bad, it's the same with black men: We're not all bad, either. And even if we did do something wrong, it should not equate to us being killed. And I'm going to continue to say that. People shouldn't play God. They shouldn't take a life because someone stole something or had a counterfeit bill.

There are a lot of people I've met in the five years that I've been here in Fort Wayne that I know are going to be lifelong friends. But I also want them to understand that I might be Byron Pickens in their eyes, but I could have been George Floyd. And if that was me, how would you feel? If you love me, how would you feel?

I want people to have more empathy. We go through a lot of things in life together, and we try to stand united, but I think that should be universal in every situation. If we're going to be united about this pandemic, we need to be united about police brutality. About racial inequality, about systematic racism. We can't continue to live off the same rules and regulations. The people have evolved, and we need to evolve as a nation. Everybody, and I mean everybody, needs to have an equal shot at living their best life.

Byron Pickens, 31, is entering his second year as Wayne's boys basketball coach.