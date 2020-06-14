Sports has ability to help bring a change

Race definitely has fueled me in hockey, due to the fact that there are not many minorities who even get a chance to play the sport if they want to do so.

I myself feel lucky due to my circumstances, having a young, single mother who was able to pay for me to play. I feel I owe it to my family to give my all, all of the time. I don't look at my race as negative fuel, but more of a positive.

I've had a lot of positive experiences being a minority in hockey, especially with other minority players. It's easy to relate to a lot of the other guys; we might not have known each other but can still relate to being minority players.

I've only had about five on-ice experiences where I've been called a racial slur. I say “only” because I'm sure there are guys out there who have heard many more.

I've heard offhand remarks, or questions, in locker rooms that probably weren't intended to be offensive. I usually don't take it too much to heart – I kind of brush it off – because I know they mean no harm by it. But sometimes it bothers me and I feel like not making the situation awkward. I just let it go or talk to the guy in private and let him know he might have gone too far with a joke.

In the last few weeks, after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, I've kind of just taken it all in and tried to see it from all angles and perspectives. I feel like change does need to be made. I'm not down with rioting and looting, but I'm all for peaceful protests.

I feel for everyone in the situation, from the minority community to the good officers who have never done wrong or even thought about bringing race into their job. What happened is an awful and horrible thing and I hope that the officers involved are prosecuted to the full extent of the law, but I also hope this is the last time something like this happens and that maybe the bad eggs in the police force will think twice before using excessive force.

I do believe sports can help bring change in this country. In just about every sport, you see different races on the same team playing together and hanging out together. Even the fan bases are full of all races rooting for the same thing.

I think sports are a good way to bring everyone together and I don't think that race should decide what sport you play or watch.

Having a single mom definitely made me mature earlier than many. I had to start a lawn-mowing business in my neighborhood when I was 11, so I could help pay for my hockey. I learned a lot about perseverance and dedication to get where you want to be from my mom. I learned to value everything I had. I never had the new equipment; it was always used yet I was grateful to just have it. She taught me to work hard for everything and if I put in the work I'd be able to get it.

Being a minority hockey player has shown me a lot, and taught me a lot, about life. Not having a father figure, aside from my grandfather who is definitely the biggest male influence in my life, my coaches have been that for me. I've learned a lot about life and my mental state from all of them. I'm truly thankful to have hockey in my life keeping me out of trouble. I'm proud to be a minority in a predominantly white sport.

Jared Fisher, 19, played this season for the Fort Wayne Spacemen, a junior hockey team, and set records in goals (57) and points (104) in just 43 games in the United States Premier Hockey League.