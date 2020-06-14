Sunday, June 14, 2020 1:00 am
Voices for change
The Journal Gazette
The Journal Gazette asked athletes and coaches to give us their viewpoints on race and how they're feeling, what they've experienced and if sports can help shape the future.
We present their powerful words, representing different backgrounds and life experiences, in an effort to push forward the conversation on race and the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.
