Louisiana Tech says player tests positive

Louisiana Tech officials say a football player has tested positive for COVID-19 and that he and some of his teammates have been instructed to self-quarantine for two weeks.

School officials say contact tracing helped officials identify additional football players who could have been exposed.

Louisiana Tech has not released the names of the players being required to quarantine and has not specified how many players were identified for possible exposure.

The Bulldogs reported to campus in Ruston, Louisiana, on June 1 for physicals and medical testing. They began on-field conditioning during the past week and are scheduled to begin weight training this week.

AUTO RACING

Dillon's wife gives birth

Austin Dillon announced Sunday morning that he and wife Whitney are now parents. The NASCAR driver said in a post on Instagram that Whitney Dillon gave birth to a boy named Ace. Austin Dillon started Sunday's Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. AJ Allmendinger had been on standby to drive if needed. Dillon was eighth at Homestead last season.

FOOTBALL

Hurricanes land top recruit

Miami continued their offseason recruiting momentum – four-star Miami Northwestern receiver Romello Brinson being the latest addition after his Saturday night commitment. The Hurricanes' 2021 class, now with 16 commitments, is ranked No. 9 by both 247 Sports and Rivals. It still has the glaring absence of a quarterback. Brinson rejoined the Hurricanes' class after backing off his original pledge in November, similar to Plantation four-star wideout Jacolby George, who also recommitted to Miami this month.

GOLF

Canterbury grad wins Little City

Carson Stohler won the Fort Wayne Golf Little City tournament in a two-hole playoff at McMillen Park Golf Course. Stohler, a Canterbury graduate and Hillsdale golfer, was tied with Andy Rang, the Trine women's basketball coach, were tied at 1-over 131 after two days. Rang was tied with Ryan Olbin, a Homestead graduated and former PFW golfer, after Saturday round. Olbin took third at 4-over 134.

Roundup

In Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Luke List birdied three of the first four holes and strung together pars at the end for a 3-under 67 to win the Korn Ferry Challenge in the first tournament back for the PGA Tour's developmental circuit. ... In Jeju Island, South Korea, rain washed out the final two rounds of the Korean LPGA's S-Oil Championship, forcing organizers to abandon the event at Elysian Jeju. Defending champion Choi Hye-jin was the first-round leader at 8-under 64.