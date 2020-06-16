Strength coach out at Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Iowa cut ties with strength coach Chris Doyle on Monday, announcing a separation agreement that will pay him more than $1.1 million after former Hawkeyes accused him of mistreating and belittling African American players.

Doyle, who earned $800,000 per year and was the highest-paid strength and conditioning coach in college football, has denied any “unethical behavior or bias” based on race. Under the separation agreement, Doyle will be paid 15 months' salary and for unused vacation. There will be two payments of $556,249.50 – the first on Aug. 1 and the second on Jan. 1. Doyle agreed not to take any legal action against the university, the board of regents or the state of Iowa.

Former Iowa offensive lineman James Daniels, now with the Chicago Bears, was the first to raise the issue of the Iowa staff's treatment of players.

Dozens of former players followed with social media posts about their experiences, with many accusing Doyle of making racist remarks and belittling players. Doyle was placed on paid administrative leave June 6.

COLLEGES

Robert Morris joins Horizon

Robert Morris is leaving the Northeast Conference to join the Horizon League. The school announced on Monday that it will become the 12th member of the Horizon League on July 1. Robert Morris, in Pittsburgh's western suburbs, will join the league in 10 sports, including men's and women's basketball as well as soccer and track and field. Purdue Fort Wayne is also joining the Horizon League this summer.

GOLF

Report: Officials give PGA plan OK

The PGA of America has submitted plans to stage the PGA Championship at Harding Park without spectators, and the San Francisco Chronicle reports public health officials have approved it. An announcement was pending approval by San Francisco officials and was expected as early as today. It at least sets the PGA Championship for Aug. 6-9 at Harding Park, the public course along a golf landscape near the Pacific Ocean that includes Olympic Club, Lake Merced, San Francisco Golf Club and Cal Club.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Area athletes pick colleges

Recent Carroll graduate Malia Williams announced she has committed to play basketball at Trine. ... Recent South Side graduate Treveon Jones, who averaged 17.3 points and was second-team All-SAC, announced he has committed to play basketball at Manchester.

Columbia City hires new coach

Matt Schauss has been formally approved as the new Columbia City boys basketball coach. Schauss had been the boys basketball coach at Jimtown for the last three seasons. A 2015 graduate from Bethel, Schauss was a Crossroads League Player of the Year, first team NAIA All-American and All-American Student Athlete of the Year. He replaces Brett Eberley, who coached the Eagles for four seasons and went 10-13 in 2019-20.