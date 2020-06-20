Teams mark Juneteenth

Bradley Beal grabbed a microphone and asked the crowd that joined the Washington Wizards and WNBA's Washington Mystics on a march to collectively raise a fist into the air and join together in saying “Together we stand.”

And they did.

“We will stand for something bigger than ourselves,” Beal said.

Such was the sentiment across sports Friday, as many teams from the major U.S. pro leagues stopped to commemorate Juneteenth – the celebration of what occurred June 19, 1865, the day that all enslaved black people in the U.S. learned they had been freed from bondage.

“We've never posted about Juneteenth, but it is always the right time to do better than before,” read a tweet posted by the New England Patriots. “Today is a reflection of freedom, a day to celebrate and educate.”

The NBA gave its employees paid time off on Juneteenth for the first time. The Wizards and Mystics joined together for a march to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in their city, and the Memphis Grizzlies urged fans to follow the National Civil Rights Museum to further the conversation on race-related matters.

The Seattle Mariners hosted a panel discussion with four black players to discuss situations where they felt like targets of racism and concerns they've had about speaking out.

“We're scared to say this. We're nervous,” Mariners infielder Dee Gordon said. “The reason we're nervous is we've been told our whole life and our whole careers to don't say anything. Don't ruffle any feathers. Don't, pretty much stand up for yourself as a man and for your family's name.”

Statues gone

The Minnesota Twins removed a statue of former owner Calvin Griffith at Target Field, citing racist remarks he made in 1978.

“While we acknowledge the prominent role Calvin Griffith played in our history, we cannot remain silent and continue ignoring the racist comments he made in Waseca in 1978,” the Twins said in a statement. “His disparaging words displayed a blatant intolerance and disregard for the black community that are the antithesis of what the Minnesota Twins stand for and value.” ...

In Washington, the agency that manages RFK Stadium removed a statue of George Preston Marshall, who moved his NFL team from Boston to Washington. Marshall resisted integrating the team with black players until “forced to do so” in 1962, according to his biography on the Pro Football Hall of Fame website. Marshall was inducted into the Hall in 1963; he died in 1969.

Mississippi flag

The NCAA expanded its policy banning states with prominent Confederate symbols from hosting its sponsored events, one day after the Southeastern Conference made a similar declaration aimed at the Mississippi state flag.

The expanded policy means that even when sites of NCAA events are determined by performance, Mississippi schools will not be permitted to host. Mississippi's two SEC schools, the University of Mississippi and Mississippi State, regularly host NCAA baseball regional and super regional games.