Ex-Luers standout Thomas in tourney

Former Bishop Luers and Ohio State star DeShaun Thomas will compete with a group of past Buckeyes teammates in The Basketball Tournament, the $1 million winner-take-all hoops extravaganza that starts July 4.

Thomas, the 2010 Indiana Mr. Basketball and an All-American with Ohio State in 2013, joins the TBT defending champions, Carmen's Crew, which also features former Buckeyes William Buford, Aaron Craft and David Lighty. Crucially, the Buckeyes have also added a former rival for their title defense: Michigan point guard and 2013 Naismith College Player of the Year Trey Burke.

Coached by another OSU great, Jared Sullinger, Carmen's Crew is the No. 1 overall seed in this year's 24-team field and will get a bye through the first round before facing either No. 16 House of 'Paign (an Illinois alumni team) or No. 17 War Tampa, which features Fletcher Magee, the NCAA's all-time leader in 3-pointers, as well as a pair of players from Auburn's 2019 Final Four team in Bryce Brown and Horace Spencer.

Thomas joins fellow Summit City natives Rapheal Davis and Grady Eifert in this year's TBT. Davis and Eifert both play for No. 19 seed Men of Mackey, a Purdue alumni team.

Auto racing

Track barred from racing

A judge has left in place an injunction barring a North Carolina Stock car racetrack from holding ­races. The injunction was issued last week against Ace Speedway in Alamance County. That came after the speedway defied restrictions on large crowds implemented to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Baseball

Ex-Cub Russell signs in Korea

Former Chicago Cubs All-Star shortstop Addison Russell, who was suspended for 40 games at the end of the 2018 season, signed a one-year, $530,000 contract with the Kiwoom Heroes of the Korean Baseball Organization. Yoo Jee-ho of the Yonhap News Agency first reported the signing of Russell, 26, who served the suspension at the end of the 2018 season and the start of 2019 for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy.

Basketball

Chinese league restarts play

The Chinese basketball league has restarted after an almost five-month shutdown for the coronavirus pandemic, with fewer foreign players and no fans in the stands. The CBA was suspended on Jan. 24 after the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, a week before it was scheduled to return following a spring break at the end of the regular season.

Football

Name change pushed by Post

The Washington Post editorial board is calling on Washington owner Daniel Snyder to change his football club's name. Under the headline, “Change the name of the Washington NFL team. Now,” the newspaper says in an editorial posted online Friday that if Snyder won't switch the nickname, the professional football league itself ought to do so. Snyder has owned the team since 1999 and steadfastly vowed to keep the name, despite calls to reconsider, a push that has resurfaced during the ongoing national reckoning over racism.

Solo workouts advised by union

As coronavirus cases spread throughout sports organizations, the NFL Players Association sent its players a strong advisement Saturday: Stop working out together. In a statement authored by Dr. Thom Mayer, the association says “no players should be engaged in practicing together in private workouts.” The league's players have seen an increase in coronavirus cases over the past few days, as have sports organizations across multiple leagues.

Golf

Wie, husband welcome baby

Michelle Wie West now has a little one of her own. The former U.S. Women's Open champion announced on Instagram that she and her husband, Golden State Warriors executive Jonnie West, are parents of a daughter born Friday. “Kenna baby, I have waited my entire life to meet you,” Wie, the former U.S. Women's Open champion, wrote on Instagram. They named her Makenna Kamalei Yoona West. The 30-year-old Wie was born and raised in Honolulu. Kamalei is a Hawaiian for “beloved child.”

Horse racing

Trainer Mott earns 5,000th win

Hall of Famer Bill Mott has become the seventh trainer in historywith 5,000 wins. Moon Over Miami won the third race at Churchill Downs on Saturday by a length after being saddled by Mott's assistant Kenny McCarthy. Mott was at Belmont Park in New York, where he was overseeing Modernist in the Belmont Stakes. Mott ranks seventh in all-time wins behind retired leader Dale Baird, who had 9,445. Mott has trained Country House, last year's Kentucky Derby winner by disqualification, 1996 Dubai World Cup winner Cigar, and 2010 Belmont Stakes winner Drosselmeyer.