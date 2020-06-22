Wallace finds noose in his stall

NASCAR said late Sunday that a noose was found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace at the NASCAR race in Talladega.

Wallace is the only full-time Black driver in NASCAR's elite Cup Series. Two weeks ago, he successfully pushed for NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at its tracks and properties.

NASCAR said it has launched an immediate investigation into the noose. The series says it was “outraged” and said there is no place for racism in NASCAR.

BASKETBALL

Eifert won't play in tournament

Men of Mackey, a team of Purdue alumni, announced that Grady Eifert will not participate in the upcoming $1 million winner-take-all The Basketball Tournament. The team will still have Fort Wayne native Rapheal Davis and former IPFW player Frank Gaines. It is managed by Fort Wayne's Ryan Kay. Also unable to play are Ryan Cline and P.J. Thompson. The tournament starts July 4 in Columbus, Ohio.

FOOTBALL

Prescott to sign franchise tag

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott plans to sign his exclusive franchise tender today, a source confirmed to The Dallas Morning News' Calvin Watkins.

USC All-American Max Tuerk, 26, dies

Max Tuerk, an All-America offensive lineman at Southern California who was drafted by the Chargers, has died. He was 26. Tuerk's family said he died Saturday while hiking with his parents on a favorite trail in Cleveland National Forest north of San Diego. No details were provided. Tuerk played for the Trojans from 2012-15. He was a freshman All-American and an All-Pac-12 first-team selection in 2014.

GOLF

Ryu wins Korean LPGA tournament

In Incheon, South Korea, two-time major champion So Yeon Ryu closed with an even-par 72 to win the Korea Women's Open in her first tournament in four months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

High Schools

2 area runners honored by state

Erin Strzelecki of Bishop Dwenger was one of two senior girls to be named an Indiana Track and Field Miss Distance by the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches on Sunday, while Reece Gibson of Concordia was named Mr. Distance. Strzelecki was 16th in the 3,200 meters at the state finals as a sophomore and took third as a junior. Strzelecki, who has committed to Notre Dame, also won the cross country state title last fall. Gibson finished 11th in the 3,200 meters as a sophomore and third as a junior. He led the Cadets to a cross country title last fall.

HORSE RACING

Santa Anita sees its 15th fatality

A horse injured after crossing the finish line of a race at Santa Anita in Arcadia, California, was euthanized, making the horse the 15th fatality at the track since late December.