Pirates reliever suspended

PITTSBURGH – Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Edgar Santana will miss the entirety of the abbreviated 2020 season after being suspended 80 games for violating Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

MLB announced Sunday that Santana tested positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance.

Santana, 28, was in the process of a comeback after missing all of the 2019 season following reconstructive surgery on his right elbow in September 2018. Santana is 3-4 with a 3.31 ERA in 88 career games, all with the Pirates.

He worked five hitless innings of relief in spring training before the MLB season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BASEBALL

4 minor-leaguers suspended

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Vladimir Gutierrez was one of four minor leaguers suspended for violating the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Gutierrez, a 24-year-old right-hander, received an 80-game suspension after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance. Also, José Rosario, a member of the Minnesota Twins' Dominican Summer League roster, was suspended 50 games after a second positive test for a drug of abuse. Reza Aleaziz (50 games) and Juan Idrogo (72 games), minor league pitchers in the Los Angeles Dodgers farm system, also received suspensions.

BASKETBALL

NBA news

Brooklyn Nets veteran forward Wilson Chandler will not be joining his teammates in Orlando, Florida, the Daily News has confirmed. Chandler's decision was first reported by ESPN. Chandler has openly expressed his dismay with the rush to resume the NBA season in the middle of both a surge in number of recent coronavirus cases – especially in Florida – and the national outrage in the wake of George Floyd's killing by a white Minneapolis police officer. ...

The Los Angeles Clippers signed free agent Joakim Noah to a new contract for the remainder of the season, three months after the center first signed a 10-day deal with the team.

Golf

Ransburg wins amateur tourney

Rory Ransburg shot a 4-under 68 at Autumn Ridge on Sunday to win the Fort Wayne Golf Association Amateur Open. He carded a 73 on Saturday to finish the weekend at 3-under.Logan Ryan was tied for the lead after shooting a first-round 70 on Saturday. He finished second overall at -2. Kevin Irons and Edwin Fisher tied for third.

PGA Tour player tests positive

Dylan Frittelli became the fourth PGA Tour player to test positive for the coronavirus and had to withdraw from Rocket Mortgage Classic this week in Detroit. Frittelli missed the cut at the Travelers Championship, playing the opening two rounds with Ian Poulter and J.T. Poston. The South African player took a saliva test so he could take the tour's charter to Detroit, and the result came back positive Sunday.