Top PFW volleyball players to come back

Two of Purdue Fort Wayne's top men's volleyball players, including one of the best players in the history of the program, have decided to return for a fifth season with the Mastodons after having their senior seasons cut short, PFW announced.

Three-time honorable mention All-American Pelegrin Vargas and two-time All-Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association performer Richie Diedrich, the team's only seniors last season, elected to take advantage of the relief provided by the NCAA for spring-sport athletes whose seasons were shortened by the coronavirus pandemic.

PFW was picked to finish second in the MIVA last season and went 10-7 before the season was canceled.

The Mastodons also announced that four women's golfers have been named All-American scholars: Emma Schroeder, Holly Anderson, Kennedy Brooker and Laura Caetano.

BASKETBALL

Wizards' Wall won't return

John Wall will not join the Washington Wizards for the resumption of the NBA season this summer, ending the chances of the five-time All-Star guard playing his first game since 2018. General manager Tommy Sheppard effectively ruled out Wall returning this season when he said the 29-year-old wouldn't be part of the Wizards' traveling party to Florida.

W. Virginia player tests positive

A men's basketball player at West Virginia has tested positive for the coronavirus, the athletic department said. The player, whose name was not released, has entered a 14-day isolation period, West Virginia said in a news release. Men's basketball players who test negative for the virus can start voluntary workouts Monday, the statement said.

Top player in class of 2022 commits

Emoni Bates, the No. 1 prospect in the country for the 2022 class, committed to Michigan State during a live interview on ESPN on Monday. “I'm not sure what the future may hold,” said the 16-year-old from Lincoln High School in Ypsilanti, Michigan, “but as I do know right now, I will be committing to Michigan State University.”

HOCKEY

Red Wings staying home for camp

The Red Wings plan to hold their training camp for the 2020-21 season at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced the decision to stay home instead of going to Traverse City, Michigan, where the team usually trains. He said it was made after consulting with health experts.

PARALYMPICS

Zanardi has 2nd brain surgery

Italian auto racing champion turned Paralympic gold medalist Alex Zanardi underwent a second brain surgery on Monday, 10 days after an emergency operation following a crash on his handbike.