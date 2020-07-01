Positive tests for Nuggets, Pelicans

DENVER – The Denver Nuggets say they've closed their facilities after two members of the team's traveling party tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend. A third tested positive this week.

All three are asymptomatic, the Nuggets said Tuesday in confirming a report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The 35-member traveling party includes players, coaches and staff.

Also Tuesday, Pelicans general manager David Griffin said three New Orleans players have tested positive for COVID-19 and will be in self-isolation until testing shows they can return to team activities without infecting others.

The 22 teams that will restart the season July 30 returned to their practice facilities last week and players, coaches and staff have been subject to ongoing testing as they prepare to resume the season.

Baseball

Tigers, top pick agree to deal

No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft, Spencer Torkelson, and the Detroit Tigers agreed to a minor league contract Tuesday, and the team said the infielder will join its player pool for this abbreviated season. The infielder's deal includes $8,418,800, of which $8,416,300 is a signing bonus and $2,500 is a newly created contract execution bonus that is not in the usual structure of initial major league contracts.

Basketball

Morant apologizes for police tweet

Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant tweeted and deleted an Instagram post suggesting he'd replace his name with an expletive on his No. 12 jersey in a protest against police. Morant apologized Sunday night, saying the message didn't “accurately convey” what he wanted to share and that he knows “there are good cops '12' out there.”

NBA ref, executive ready to retire

Joe Borgia, who spent 32 years in the NBA as a referee and executive, announced his retirement Tuesday.

Golf

Money from event to help train police

The Travelers Championship is giving some of the money raised by last week's golf tournament in Connecticut to help create a program to train police in how to deal with teens and young adults, especially in Black and racially diverse communities. The tournament and the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving announced Tuesday they are teaming to provide $300,000 over two years to the University of New Haven's Center for Advanced Policing and the Tow Youth Justice Institute.

Hockey

Chicago among possible hub cities

The NHL has yet to announce the two hub cities that will host the playoffs this summer, but Chicago is reportedly a finalist. Toronto, Las Vegas and Edmonton are the other candidates still in the running from a list of 10 candidates, according to TSN's Bob McKenzie.