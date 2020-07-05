2 world records fall at hot dog eating contest

NEW YORK – The coronavirus outbreak moved the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest from the Coney Island boardwalk to an undisclosed indoor location but the results were familiar: Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo repeated as men's and women's champions of the annual gluttony fest on Saturday.

Chestnut downed 75 wieners and buns in 10 minutes and Sudo downed 481/2 in the same span, setting new world records for both the men's and women's events.

The annual Fourth of July hot dog contest normally takes place outside Nathan's flagship shop in Brooklyn but was held indoors without in-person spectators on Saturday. Just five women and five men competed, and clear plastic barriers separated them as they chowed down.

“Minute six is where I really missed the crowd,” Chestnut said on ESPN, “and I hit a wall, and it took me a little bit more work to get through it.”

It was Chestnut's 13th Nathan's Famous win and Sudo's seventh. They will each take home $10,000.

Auto racing

Briscoe wins on Indy road course

Chase Briscoe put on four new tires during a late pit-stop Saturday, then held off AJ Allmendinger and Austin Cindric over the final five laps to win the first Xfinity Series race on Indianapolis Motor Speedway's road course. The Indiana native beat Justin Haley by 1.717 seconds. “I have dreamed of coming to this race track and just getting to race here,” Briscoe said. “To win here is unbelievable. I can't put it into words. To get our sponsors in victory lane and driving for Stewart-Haas at Indianapolis. It doesn't get any better than that.” Noah Gragson was third. Allmendinger and Cindric faded to fourth and fifth after battling and bumping hard over the final few laps when the top three cars were within a second of one another. It's Briscoe's second straight win, his third in the last four races and fifth of the season.

IndyCar donates to grow diversity

IndyCar and Indian­apo­lis Motor Speedway are making an active effort to increase diversity with a $1 million donation to a new “Race for Equality & Change” initiative that will support internal and external programs. “As our country has grappled with systemic issues related to race, equality and access to opportunity, we've been doing a lot of listening, learning and reflecting,” said Mark Miles, president and CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp. IndyCar does not have any Black drivers. The initiative is aimed at developing diversity within the sanctioning body and at the speedway, as well at the grassroots racing levels.

F1 drivers stand against racism

All 20 Formula One drivers are going to show their support for the fight against racism before Sunday's season-opening Austrian Grand Prix, although they will do so individually on the grid rather than with a collective gesture. “All 20 drivers stand united with their teams against racism and prejudice, at the same time embracing the principles of diversity, equality and inclusion,” the Grand Prix Drivers' Association said on Saturday. “Each individual has the freedom to show their support for ending racism in their own way and will be free to choose how to do this ahead of the race start.” World champion Lewis Hamilton has spoken widely about racism in recent weeks following the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd – a handcuffed and unarmed Black man – after a police officer pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly eight minutes in May. Hamilton attended a Black Lives Matter march in London and is setting up a commission to increase diversity in motorsport. The six-time F1 champion, who is the only black driver in F1, was asked after Saturday's qualifying session if he plans to take the knee before the race at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.

Soccer

MLS match off over virus tests

The MLS ' Back Tournament match between FC Dallas and the Vancouver Whitecaps set for Thursday has been postponed after eight players tested positive for the coronavirus. The group-stage game will be rescheduled, the league said Saturday. FC Dallas announced earlier this week that six players had tested positive for the virus upon arrival in Florida for the tournament. The entire team was quarantined. Two Whitecaps players tested positive, forcing the team to remain in Canada, the league said. Additional tests were negative, but the team had to push back travel until Monday. MLS shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic on March 12 after teams had each played two games.