Purdue alumni club rallies at tourney

Frank Gaines, a former IPFW star, scored nine points and played more than 29 minutes Sunday. But it was teammate Justin Dentmon who stole the show with 30 points in Men of Mackey's come-from-behind victory at The Basketball Tournament.

Men of Mackey, billed as former Purdue players, defeated Heartfire 85-79 on Sunday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, to open the $1 million, winner-take-all tournament.

Isaac Haas had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Men of Mackey, the No. 19 seed.

Men of Mackey scored 16 of the final 21 points to advance to the final 16 of the 24-team tournament.

Men of Mackey, managed by Fort Wayne's Ryan Kay, next faces third-seeded Boeheim's Army, a Syracuse alumni team.

Eberlein Drive, managed by Fort Wayne-native Matt Mitchell, withdrew late Sunday after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

It was the fifth seed.

AUTO RACING

Bottas wins F1 season opener

In Spielberg, Austria, Valtteri Bottas won a chaotic season-opening Austrian Grand Prix while Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton finished fourth after getting a late time penalty.

BASEBALL

Tanaka returns to Yankee Stadium

The New York Yankees had their Sunday brightened by Masahiro Tanaka, who came to the ballpark and seemed well a day after being hit in the head by Giancarlo Stanton's line drive.

BASKETBALL

Bucks close practice facility

The Milwaukee Bucks closed their practice facility after the team's Friday round of testing for the coronavirus. The Bucks aren't planning to reopen it before leaving for Florida on Thursday for the resumption of the season.

W. Virginia puts workouts on hold

West Virginia postponed the start of men's basketball workouts for two weeks after five players and one staff member tested positive for the coronavirus. The workouts were scheduled to start today. “The recent positive numbers tell me the safest thing to do is put a pause on the start of our men's basketball workouts,” West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons said. “... We will continually monitor our men's basketball situation in hopes of starting on July 20.” Recent positive tests among West Virginia teams include four in football and one in women's soccer.

Vegas center to miss WNBA season

Las Vegas Aces All-Star center Liz Cambage is expected to miss the upcoming WNBA season for health reasons, according to her agent. “In the evaluation of Liz Cambage's health and preexisting risk factors with her team doctor, we believe her to be at high-risk for severe illness if she contracts COVID-19 in participating this WNBA season,” Cambage's agent, Allison Galer, said. Galer declined to elaborate on the preexisiting conditions, citing Cambage's privacy.