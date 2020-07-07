Focus on race issues as WNBA starts play

NEW YORK – WNBA players will wear uniforms for the opening weekend of the season featuring the names of women who have died because of alleged police brutality or racial violence, including Breonna Taylor, Vanessa Guillen and Sandra Bland.

Players will also wear warm-up shirts that read “Black Lives Matter” on the front and “Say Her Name” on the back throughout the season, the league and players' union announced Monday. The phrase “Black Lives Matter” will be featured prominently on courts.

The jersey idea was first publicly put forth by Las Vegas forward Angel McCoughtry.

Teams started arriving Monday at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, to prepare for the shortened season. The Indiana Fever delayed travel after two players tested positive for COVID-19, but it's expected to arrive this week.

BASKETBALL

Ex-player reveals noose reference

Former Penn State basketball player Rasir Bolton revealed that head coach Patrick Chambers referenced a “noose” around Bolton's neck during a conversation in January 2019. “A noose, symbolic of lynching, defined as one of the most powerful symbols directed at African Americans invoking the history of lynching, slavery and racial terrorism,” Bolton wrote on Twitter. “Due to other interactions with Coach, I knew this was no slip of the tongue.” Chambers apologized in a statement Monday.

FOOTBALL

Kaepernick to be part of film series

Colin Kaepernick will be featured in a documentary series produced by ESPN Films as part of a deal with The Walt Disney Co. The deal between Kaepernick's production arm, Ra Vision Media, and Disney will focus on telling scripted and unscripted stories that explore race, social injustice and the quest for equity.

GOLF

No fans to attend Memorial after all

The PGA Tour and the Memorial scrapped Ohio-approved plans to have limited spectators next week because of what it described as rapidly changing dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Northrop names boys soccer coach

Northrop named Colin Jones as its head boys soccer coach, replacing Billy Foreman. Jones, a 2015 Northrop graduate, had been a Bruins assistant for four years. The Bruins also announced that Sam Bird, a 2008 graduate, has rejoined the cross country coaching staff as co-head coach with Keith Scott.

SOCCER

FC Dallas out after new virus cases

FC Dallas withdrew from the MLS is Back tournament in Orlando, Florida, after 10 players tested positive for the coronavirus. The league said that of the 557 players sequestered at two Walt Disney World hotels, 13 have tested positive. MLS was devising a new schedule for the tournament, which begins Wednesday.