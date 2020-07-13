Indiana grad helps team reach TBT final

Indiana graduate Maurice Creek sank a game-winning 3-pointer to give No. 22 Sideline Cancer a 67-65 win over No. 2 Overseas Elite and advance to The Basketball Tournament finals.

Creek scored 10 points and had seven rebounds for Sideline Cancer. Marcus Keene, a former Central Michigan player, led the team with 22 points and four assists, and former Indiana guard Remy Abell scored 14.

Sideline Cancer will face No. 4-seed Golden Eagles in the final after the team of mostly Marquette alumni beat the Red Scare (Dayton) 79-70. The championship game will be played at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio.

AUTO RACING

Torrence wins in NHRA return

In Indianapolis, Billy Torrence won in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series return, beating Doug Kalitta in the Top Fuel final in the NHRA Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway. Matt Hagan won in Funny Car, Jason Line in Pro Stock and Ryan Oehler in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

BASEBALL

MLB news

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was held out of action for a second straight day due to a stiff neck. Also, right-hander Masahiro Tanaka played catch but remains in concussion protocol. ...Milwaukee pitcher Eric Lauer said he's on the injured list because he was in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

BASKETBALL

Steve Bouchie, 59,ex-IU player, dies

Steve Bouchie, Indiana's Mr. Basketball in 1979 and a member of Indiana University's 1981 national championship team, died Sunday, the IndyStar reported. He had suffered a heart attack the previous weekend. He was 59. Bouchie was inducted to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009. He is the first of four Washington High School players to be named Mr. Basketball.

HORSE RACING

5th jockey tests positive for virus

Southern California's leading jockey, Flavien Prat, tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the fifth jockey who raced at Los Alamitos in Cypress, California, over Fourth of July to contract the virus.

SOCCER

MLS match postponed

Major League Soccer postponed a match between Toronto FC and D.C. United shortly before it was scheduled to begin Sunday because of one unconfirmed positive test and one inconclusive test for the coronavirus.

CORRECTION

New Haven race not canceled

Sunday's “Virus changes how athletes train,” which ran on Page 1B, incorrectly stated that the New Haven Classic cross country meet had been canceled. The meet, which was originally scheduled for Purdue Fort Wayne, cannot be raced on that campus, but organizers plan to announce a new location for the race in August.