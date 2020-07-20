Hamilton calls out drivers, F1 leaders

BUDAPEST, Hungary – Lewis Hamilton demanded more support from Formula One's governing body and urged other drivers to make more of an effort in the fight against racism, after some drivers took a knee and others again did not in disorganized scenes before Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix.

As in the previous two races this season, all drivers were supposed to gather before the national anthem to stand while wearing “End Racism” T-shirts.

Hamilton and others, such as his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, took a knee while others appeared to be hurriedly arriving late and not even in position.

It meant that before the drivers were all gathered together as one, the anthem had started and Hamilton and those kneeling had to quickly stand up out of respect for the host country.

“There definitely is not enough support for it. From a driver's point of view, well many people seem to be of the opinion they've done (taken a knee) once and (are) not going to do it again,” Hamilton said after winning the race. “All I could say is we're not doing nearly enough. I think ultimately it's still individuals thinking it's not important.”

Hamilton, a six-time world champion, is the only black driver in F1.

AUTO RACING

Indy NHRA event rained out

Rain washed out the final rounds of the Lucas Oil NHRA Summernationals on Sunday at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis. The event will be completed during the NHRA U.S. Nationals at the track Sept. 3-6.

GOLF

Nicklaus reveals he had COVID-19

Jack Nicklaus revealed Sunday during the CBS telecast of the Memorial that he and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus at the onset of the pandemic. Nicklaus and his wife, Barbara, turned 80 a month apart at the start of the year. He said his wife had no COVID-19 symptoms, while Nicklaus had a sore throat and a cough. Nicklaus said they were home in North Palm Beach, Florida, from March 13 “until we were done with it” about April 20.

HOCKEY

Penguins' Crosby doesn't practice

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby did not practice Sunday, a day after leaving a team scrimmage with an undisclosed health issue. Coach Mike Sullivan declined to offer specifics on what happened to Crosby on Saturday, saying he was simply “not permitted to comment.” On Sunday, assistant coach Mark Recchi sidestepped a question about Crosby's status.

SOCCER

Sacramento club delays MLS entry

Sacramento Republic FC's entry into Major League Soccer has been delayed one year due to complications from the coronavirus pandemic, including uncertainty about how to design a stadium for the post-COVID-19 era as well as a desire by the team and league to wait until fans and the Sacramento economy are back on their feet.