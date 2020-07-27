Verlander sidelined with forearm strain

HOUSTON – Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander has a strained right forearm and will be shut down at least two weeks.

Astros manager Dusty Baker announced the injury after Houston's 7-6 loss to the Mariners on Sunday, saying Verlander would be evaluated after two weeks.

Verlander denied a report that the injury would end his season in a tweet Sunday night.

“The report that I'm currently missing the rest of the season is not accurate,” he tweeted. “There is a forearm strain ... I'm hopeful that with some rest it will heal and I'll be able to return soon. Thank you for all the well wishes.”

Baker said Verlander felt “tenderness” in his arm during his start Friday, where he pitched six innings and got the win. He had an MRI on Saturday, and now he'll miss at least roughly a third of this 60-game regular season.

Baseball

Marlins, Reds awaiting tests

The Miami Marlins and Cincinnati Reds are waiting to see how COVID-19 affects them heading into the second series of the season. Miami scratched right-hander Jose Urena from his scheduled start Sunday in Philadelphia and delayed its postgame trip home because of concerns about a coronavirus outbreak within the team. The Reds were without second baseman Mike Moustakas and center fielder Nick Senzel for a 3-2 loss to the Tigers in Cincinnati. Both felt sick a day after teammate Matt Davidson went on the injured list after testing positive for the coronavirus. Moustakas went on the injured list Sunday. Senzel's status was unclear.

Trump won't make first pitch

President Donald Trump backtracked on his announcement that he would throw out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 15. Trump cited his focus on the coronavirus pandemic and economy as the reason for his reversal.

S. Korea fans back in stands

Masked fans hopped, sang and shouted cheers in baseball stadiums in South Korea on Sunday as authorities began allowing spectators to return to professional sports amid the coronavirus pandemic. After a weekslong delay, South Korea's 2020 baseball season began in early May without fans in the stands amid a then-slowing virus outbreak in the country. On Sunday, the Korean Baseball Organization allowed a limited number of fans, or 10% of the stadium capacity, to watch games live. They entered stadiums after their temperatures and smartphone QR codes were checked. During the games, they were required to wear masks and sit at least a seat apart while being banned from eating food and drinking alcoholic beverages in line with the KBO guidelines.

Basketball

Clippers guard to quarantine

Clippers guard Lou Williams must undergo a 10-day quarantine before he can return to the court during the NBA restart, the league confirmed Sunday. Williams, 33, left the league's campus at the Disney World resort near Orlando, Fla., after his team's first scrimmage Wednesday to attend a funeral near Atlanta. But by Thursday night, rapper Jack Harlow posted a picture of Williams at an Atlanta strip club on Instagram.

Football

Giants set to cut kicker: Report

A person with knowledge of the details says the New York Giants are going to release 2018 Pro Bowl placekicker Aldrick Rosas. Rosas was arrested in mid-June after being involved in a hit-and-run accident in Chico, California. He was charged with three misdemeanors.

High Schools

Leo pitcher picks Huntington

Rising Leo senior Tyler Papenbrock, a 6-foot-2 left-handed pitcher, announced his commitment to Huntington baseball Saturday.

Hockey

Coyotes GM decides to resign

Arizona general manager John Chayka has stepped down, one week before the Coyotes open the Stanley Cup qualifiers against Nashville. The Coyotes announced Sunday former player and assistant GM Steve Sullivan will serve as interim general manager.

Ex-Maple Leaf Eddie Shack dies

Eddie Shack, one of the NHL's most colorful players on and off the ice, has died. He was 83. Known for his bruising style, distinctive skating gait and larger-than-life personality, Shack won four Stanley Cups with Toronto in the 1960s.

Miscellaneous

Sun Devil swim season canceled

Arizona State's entire swimming and diving teams will redshirt for the 2020-21 season to avoid the risk of missing two straight national championships. Sun Devils coach Bob Bowman announced the teams will focus on preparing for the 2021-22 season and Olympic aspirations. The 2020 NCAA championships were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and the athletes were not granted an extra year of eligibility.