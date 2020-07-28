Kluber could be out for season with injury

Two-time AL Cy Young winner Corey Kluber could be done for the season.

He is headed to the injured list after just one inning of work in his debut as a Texas Rangers starter. He has a tear in a small muscle in his right shoulder and is not expected to make another start this season – if he pitches at all.

He does not need surgery but will receive a platelet-rich plasma injection. The right-hander will then be evaluated in about four weeks to determine if he can start throwing again.

Team president and general manager Jon Daniels said Monday an MRI revealed a grade 2 tear.

Kluber exited Sunday's game with tightness behind his shoulder. It was his first start in the majors since May 1, 2019, when he broke his right forearm on liner to the mound. He injured his side during rehab last summer.

Baseball

Blue Jays closer on injured list

Toronto Blue Jays closer Ken Giles went on the 10-day injured list before Monday's series opener at the Washington Nationals with a strained right forearm, a day after leaving a game with what the team said was a sore right elbow. Giles had an MRI on Monday. Anthony Bass is expected to fill the closer role for the Blue Jays while Giles is out.

Colleges

3 sign with PFW softball

Purdue Fort Wayne softball received letters of intent from three players in the class of 2021, two of which are from northeast Indiana. The Mastodons got signatures from Woodlan third baseman Alyson Wiesehan (.491 batting average last season, three-time All-ACAC performer), former Concordia utility player Kennedy Steele (transferred from Lansing Community College and is the all-time leader in batting average, triples and steals at Concordia) and Wheatfield native Madisyn DeKock, a first baseman. PFW now has seven players signed in the 2021 class.

Irish pick up 4-star tight end

Notre Dame added a commitment to its 2022 recruiting class when four-star Alpharetta, Georgia tight end Jack Nickel chose the Irish over offers from Florida State, Nebraska and LSU, among others. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Nickel is the 276th-ranked player in the class, per 247sports.com, and the No. 12 tight end. He is Notre Dame's second commitment in the class of 2022, both of which have come in the last three days. The Irish class ranks No. 6 nationally.

Football

Vikings' virus chief quarantines

Minnesota Vikings vice president of sports medicine Eric Sugarman, who's in charge of the organization's virus prevention plan, has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Monday. In a statement from the Vikings, Sugarman said he and his family members immediately quarantined themselves and began following the NFL's appropriate protocols after testing positive over the weekend. Sugarman, who has two teenage sons with his wife, Heather, was appointed infection control officer for the Vikings earlier this year after the coronavirus outbreak necessitated the role.

49ers RB gets reworked deal

San Francisco 49ers postseason breakout star Raheem Mostert reworked his contract after previously requesting a trade. Agent Brett Tessler announced the new deal Monday that ensures the running back will report to camp with his teammates later this week. Mostert is due $2.575 million in base salary with a $300,000 bonus this season. ESPN reported that he can now earn up to an additional $2.75 million in bonuses and incentives. Mostert is still under contract for $2.875 million in 2021.

Golf

Camilo Villegas' daughter dies

The 22-month-old daughter of Camilo Villegas of Colombia has died from tumors on her brain and spine, the PGA Tour announced Monday. Mia Villegas was diagnosed March 14, two weeks after Villegas and his wife, Maria, noticed she wasn't as playful. Tests showed tumors on her brain and spine. She had surgery, and then chemotherapy. The tour said she died Sunday.

High Schools

North Side AD OK'd by FWCS

The Fort Wayne Community Schools approved Andrew Klein as the new North Side athletic director on Monday evening. Klein was previously an administrative intern at North Side.