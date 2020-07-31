Son of Hall of Famer Clemente speaks on close subject

There was a pitcher on the mound at Parkview Field on Thursday night.

It wasn't a TinCaps pitcher and it wasn't for a real game, but the son of an MLB Hall of Famer made the assembled crowd feel like it was a normal summer night in Fort Wayne, if only for a few moments.

Roberto Clemente Jr., son of the Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder who amassed 3,000 hits and was a 15-time All-Star in his 18 big league seasons from 1955 to 1972, visited Parkview Field on Thursday and was the keynote speaker at the Common Bond fundraising event for Erin's House for Grieving Children, a cause that has personal meaning for him.

Clemente Jr. threw out the first pitch prior to the event, with TinCaps president Mike Nutter, who was a board member at Erin's House for eight years, behind the plate. Nutter briefly addressed the attendees – who were sitting spread out in the stands at Parkview Field for social-distancing purposes – and noted that he had missed having a crowd at the stadium and was glad to welcome one back for a good cause.

As he walked off the field, an attendee of the event shouted, “Let's play ball!”, drawing laughs from the crowd. Nutter smiled and replied, “I'm with you.”

Clemente Jr. was a fitting keynote speaker for Erin's House because in 1972, when he was just 7 years old and his father was 38, the elder Clemente died in a plane crash on his way to deliver aid to earthquake victims in Nicaragua. Clemente Jr., now 54, said that he would have been greatly helped if he had a place like Erin's House to assist him in dealing with what had happened.

“Being 7 years old when I lost my father, understanding my trajectory in life, it really touches home because this is what the doctor would have ordered for me to be part of,” the younger Clemente said. “Having a safe place, a safe unit, to be able to grieve and I never had that opportunity.

“(The grief) took to me to some crazy stories in my life and I believe it's a blessing to be able to go through the things that I went through to show what would happen to a seven-year-old without Erin's House. ... This is like coming home for me.”

Clemente Jr. played professional baseball in the 1980s, including a stint in the Single-A South Atlantic League as a member of the San Diego Padres' organization in 1986. He never reached the major leagues, but he came away from his visit to Fort Wayne impressed by the facilities at Parkview Field and excited to see a baseball diamond again.

“It makes it double special because (the event) is actually on the field and a beautiful one at that,” said Clemente Jr., who was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and spent years shuttling between San Juan and Pittsburgh. “This is an unbelievable ballpark and I have to come back here to watch a ballgame.”

“I might even want to come and get a job here and manage,” he added, laughing.

The philanthropist and broadcaster, who was with ESPN for seven years, is excited to have baseball back and has been watching as many games as he can since the league has returned.

“I am very excited and praying that they can continue to play throughout this pandemic and really keep things moving towards the playoffs and a World Series,” he said. “To be able to really capitalize on this opportunity to go out there and give America what they need, which is a boost in our morale for what we've been through in 2020.”

Roberto Clemente was well known for his charity work – MLB gives the Roberto Clemente Award every year to a player who has an excellent season on the field and is dedicated to working in the community off of it – and his son does what he can to carry on that legacy.

Clemente Jr.'s mother, Vera Clemente, who died in 2019, also impressed on him the importance of giving back.

“(My father) married a woman, that, after his passing, took the torch and made it count,” Clemente Jr. said. “Not only having him, but having a second parent that left her own mark for humanity, it's the only natural thing (for me) to do.”

dsinn@jg.net