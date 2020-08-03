Thomas wins WGC to retake No. 1 spot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Justin Thomas wants to make his second stint as No. 1 in the world last longer than the first time around.

“I hope so,” Thomas said Sunday after winning the FedEx St. Jude Invitational to take the No. 1 spot for the first time since June 2018. “I feel like I'm a better player, and I feel like I'm more complete of a golfer now than I was then.”

Thomas dueled defending champion Brooks Koepka down the final holes, sealing the World Golf Championship victory on the par-5 16th. Thomas took the lead for good with his second straight birdie, while Koepka bogeyed the hole.

Thomas closed with a 5-under 66 to finish at 13-under 267 and take the $10.5 million winner's check.

Baseball

Céspedes opts out of season

Hours after Yoenis Céspedes didn't report to the ballpark without explanation, the New York Mets discovered in the late innings of Sunday's 4-0 loss to Atlanta that he wouldn't be back this year because of coronavirus concerns.

No new cases for Marlins, Phillies

For the second day in a row, the Miami Marlins had no positive tests among their players and staff still in Philadelphia, according to a person familiar with the situation. The Philadelphia Phillies have received results of Saturday's COVID-19 testing, and there were no new positives.

Brewers coach has heart attack

Milwaukee Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy suffered a heart attack during a Saturday team workout at Miller Park, but team officials said he was resting comfortably and should be out of the hospital later this week. Brewers general manager David Stearns said the 61-year-old, a former head coach at Notre Dame, received a stent and is expected to get released from Froedtert Hospital “in a couple of days.”

Reds put Votto on injured list

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto has been placed on the injured list. The team gave no reason for the move but specified that Votto, a six-time All-Star, is not on the 10-day injured list.

Basketball

Butler might be quarantining

Jimmy Butler was not with the Heat for practice Sunday, and a teammate suggested he was quarantining away from the team. The Heat said only that Butler had “an excused absence.” But teammate Jae Crowder indicated it wasn't just a day off

Garza will be back with Iowa

Big Ten player of the year Luka Garza announced Sunday he is withdrawing from the NBA draft and will return to Iowa.

Football

Eagles coach has COVID-19

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for COVID-19. The Eagles released a statement Sunday saying Pederson hasn't experienced any symptoms, is feeling well and under self-quarantine.

Falcons player opts out of year

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Foye Oluokun has become the sixth player to go on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list since the start of training camp. Olukum started two games last season, totaling a career-high 56 tackles.

Golf

Daly, Singh withdraw

John Daly and Vijay Singh were the latest players to withdraw from the PGA Championship next week at TPC Harding Park, making 12 players either exempt or offered invitations who have chosen not to play.

Furyk wins in Champions debut

Jim Furyk turned 50 when golf was shut down and made the most of it when the PGA Tour Champions returned, closing with a 4-under 68 to win the Ally Challenge on Sunday when Brett Quigley bogeyed his last two holes. Furyk became the first player since Miguel Angel Jimenez in 2014 to win in his start on the 50-and-older circuit.

Hockey

NHL suspends Blackhawk for hit

Chicago forward Drake Caggiula was suspended by the NHL on Sunday for Game 2 of the Blackhawks' qualifying round series against the Oilers for an illegal check to the head of Edmonton's Tyler Ennis.