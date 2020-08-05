Adams County limits high school game fans

At the urging of the Adams County Health Department, high schools in Adams County will severely limit the number of spectators who can attend school sporting events this fall.

According to a joint announcement made Monday, senior athletes at Bellmont, Adams Central and South Adams will be allowed to have four adult family members in attendance at their sporting events. No other spectators will be allowed.

The ruling applies to events held only in Adams County, not to road contests hosted in other counties.

Parents of Adams County seniors will be allowed to attend away events held at neighboring county schools. All other visiting spectators will be prohibited.

According to Adams County Health Officer Dr. Michael Ainsworth, the county has one of the lower rates of coronavirus infection in the area, and the restrictions were designed to prevent visitors from outside the county from bringing the virus into Adams County.

Baseball

Francona to have tests for GI issues

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona continues to undergo medical tests for a gastrointestinal issue, and there remains no clear timetable for when he'll return to the team. Francona has scheduled appointments with “a series of doctors” at the Cleveland Clinic.

Braves put Sorka on IL after injury

Atlanta placed right-hander Mike Soroka on the 45-day injured list following his season-ending torn right Achilles tendon and have designated right-hander Chris Rusin for assignment. The Braves made two corresponding moves, recalling right-handers Huascar Ynoa and Chad Sobotka.

Cardinals name positive players

St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina says he's one of the players on the team who tested positive for COVID-19. Soon afterward, the Cardinals issued a release naming six of the players who have tested positive. The others are infielders Paul DeJong, Edmundo Sosa and Rangel Ravelo along with pitchers Junior Fernandez and Kodi Whitley.

Football

Irish to play Wake on Sept. 26

Notre Dame will face Wake Forest on Sept. 26 in Charlotte, North Carolina, at Bank of America Stadium, home of the NFL's Carolina Panthers, the Demon Deacons announced. This is the first of Notre Dame's 10 ACC games to get an announced date and location.

Ex-Irish QB OK to play this season

Former Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec, who transferred to Boston College in January, was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA, allowing him to play this season.

TCU coach sorry for use of slur

TCU football coach Gary Patterson apologized for himself Tuesday for repeating a racial slur when telling a player to stop using the slur in team meetings. Patterson's tweet came a day after school Chancellor Victor Boschini said the nearly 20-year leader of TCU's program, who is white, had apologized for using the slur during a confrontation with linebacker Dylan Jordan, who is Black, at practice.

High schools

Area signings

Rising Homestead senior Grant Simmons, a right-handed pitcher, announced his commitment to Huntington University baseball on Monday night. ... Cameron Niedens, a rising senior at Carroll, also announced his college decision Monday as he committed to Saint Francis baseball.

48 years given for fatal hit-skip

The driver who hit and fatally injured longtime West Noble teacher and cross country and track coach Chuck Schlemmer last August was sentenced Monday to a maximum of 48 years in prison. According to court records, Ryan Gravit, 46, was driving while intoxicated when he struck Schlemmer, who was riding his bike after school. Gravit did not stop to assist Schlemmer.