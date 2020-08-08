No USTA guideline on canceling Open

A player testing positive for COVID-19 will be dropped from the U.S. Open, but the U.S. Tennis Association has not established how many infected participants would force the Grand Slam tournament to be called off.

According to a 101/2-page “Player Q&A Update” sent out this week by the USTA, “There are no guidelines available to determine what number (of positive tests) will compel” the cancellation of the U.S. Open or the tournament that will precede it this month amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Western & Southern Open, usually played in Cincinnati, is slated for the hard courts at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center from Aug. 20-28, followed by the U.S. Open from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13. No spectators will be allowed at either tournament.

As the USTA moves forward, players are withdrawing because of the pandemic.

No. 5 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, a 2019 U.S. Open semifinalist, and No. 7 Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands wrote on social media Friday that they won't be in New York. They join a growing list of absentees that already included the No. 1-ranked woman, Ash Barty, the defending men's champion, Rafael Nadal, and others such as Stan Wawrinka, Nick Kyrgios, Fabio Fognini and Gael Monfils.

Bertens cited concerns about needing to quarantine when returning to Europe for clay-court tournaments in Rome and Paris that are scheduled for after the U.S. Open.

