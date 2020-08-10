Fever ends 11-game skid vs. Washington

BRADENTON, Fla. – Kelsey Mitchell scored a season-high 29 points, and Teaira McCowan posted a double-double to lead the Indiana Fever past the Washington Mystics 91-84 on Sunday night.

Mitchell scored 20 or more for the fourth time this season, a mark only eclipsed by the Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson who has done it five times this year.

McCowan made a pair of free throws with 5:28 before halftime to give Indiana a 36-35 lead. The Fever (3-4) proceeded to take control and outscored Washington 16-4 before the break.

McCowan finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds, Tiffany Mitchell scored 14, Julie Allemand 13 and Candice Dupree 10 with nine rebounds. The Fever ended an 11-game regular season losing streak against Washington.

Emma Meesseman scored 19 for the Mystics (3-4) but was held to just a basket in the second half. Meesseman entered the game needing just three rebounds to reach 1,000 in her eight-year WNBA career. She finished with two boards.

Tianna Hawkins scored 17 for Washington, Leilani Mitchell 14 and Myisha Hines-Allen 11.

BASKETBALL

Warriors' Green fined $50,000

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green's suggestion for Devin Booker's future did not amuse the NBA. The league fined Green $50,000 on Sunday for violating the league's anti-tampering rule with his comments about Booker, the Phoenix Suns' star guard. “Get my man out of Phoenix,” Green said Saturday during an appearance as an analyst for TNT. “It's not good for him. It's not good for his career.” Asked on-air if he was tampering, Green replied, “maybe.” The league tightened its rules before this season when it comes to matters such as tampering, salary cap circumvention and free agency timing rules – with one emphasis being the rule prohibiting player-to-player tampering.

GOLF

Kang wins Marathon Classic

In Sylvania, Ohio, Danielle Kang won her second straight LPGA Tour event Sunday when Lydia Ko took double bogey on the final hole in the Marathon Classic. Kang began her rally from five shots behind with consecutive birdies on the 13th and 14th holes at Highland Meadows, and then all she needed were pars the rest of the way for a 3-under 68, all because of Ko's shocking collapse.

Sullivan ends 5-year drought

An emotional Andy Sullivan ended a near five-year wait for his fourth European Tour title as he recorded a seven-shot victory at the English Championship in Ware on Sunday. Heading into the final round at Hanbury Manor with a five-shot advantage, Sullivan saw his lead cut to just two by Spain's Adrian Otaegui (66). But while his challenger faltered over the closing stages, Sullivan recorded four birdies on the back nine to shoot a 6-under 65 for a 27-under 257 total.

Californian wins Women's Am

In Rockville, Maryland, California teenager Rose Zhang won the longest U.S. Women's Amateur title match in 54 years, denying Gabriela Ruffels a repeat victory when the 20-year-old Australian missed a 3-foot par putt on the 38th hole. Neither player led by more than 2 up the entire 36-hole match, and they halved the last five holes with par to force extra holes for the first time since 2001. Zhang, a 17-year-old who has committed to play at Stanford next year, sent it to overtime with a clutch flop-and-run from the rough about 40 yards away on the 18th hole at Woodmont Country Club to tap-in range. On the first extra hole, Zhang missed about a 12-foot putt for the win. On the 38th hole, Ruffels went just beyond the green from the rough and hit a good pitch to about 3 feet. Zhang missed her birdie putt, and then Ruffels' par putt to extend the match spun around the cup. Ruffels, who plays at USC, was trying to become the first back-to-back winner of the U.S. Women's Amateur since Danielle Kang in 2011.

HORSE RACING

Hambletonian goes to filly

In East Rutherford, New Jersey, Ramona Hill scored an impressive one-length victory to win the Hambletonian on Saturday. She became just the 15th filly to win the race.

Tiz the Law wins Travers Stakes

In Saratoga Springs, New York, Belmont winner Tiz the Law won the $1 million Travers Stakes by 51/2 lengths at Saratoga, and heads to Kentucky for next month's Derby as the probable favorite. Ridden by Manny Franco, Tiz the Law ran 11/4 miles in 2:00.65 on Saturday. The 3-year-old colt remains undefeated this year with four straight graded stakes victories for 82-year-old trainer Barclay Tagg.