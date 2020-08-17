QB Smith activated after gruesome injury

ASHBURN, Va. – Quarterback Alex Smith was activated off the physically unable to perform list by Washington's NFL team Sunday, the latest step in a remarkable recovery after his right leg was broken in two places during a game nearly two years ago.

The move means that Smith now is allowed to participate in Washington's padded practices when the team moves to that phase of training camp Tuesday.

Smith, 36, is signed through 2022. He hasn't played since November 2018, when his right fibula and tibia broke when Smith was hit during a loss to the Houston Texans.

Smith threw for 2,180 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 games with Washington after being acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs in a trade and signed to a $94 million, four-year contract.

BASKETBALL

Ex-Bruin lands at junior college

Former Northrop guard Isaac Anderson has joined the Grand Rapids Community College men's basketball team. Anderson spent the last season at Kennedy-King College in Chicago, where he averaged 9.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

Elevation Prep signs Snider grad

Elevation Prep, a new basketball academy in Fort Wayne, has announced that Snider graduate Airyan Thomas has signed on to the post-graduate program. Thomas played sparingly in his senior year but averaged 6.4 points and 1.8 rebounds as a junior.

Ex-IU guard signs with Greek team

Former Indiana guard Devonte Green signed a professional contract with Charilaos Trikoupis BC of the Greece A1 League. The team is based in the city of Missolonghi. Terms of the contract were not disclosed. Green finished his Indiana career 55th in scoring with 954 points and tied for 12th all-time with 164 three-pointers. He had not been invited to the NBA's draft combine.

FOOTBALL

4-star receiver commits to IU

Indiana added a commitment to its 2021 recruiting class when Jaquez Smith, a four-star wide receiver from Atlanta, chose the Hoosiers over offers from Alabama, Michigan and LSU, among others. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Smith is the 31st-ranked receiver and the No. 173 player in the country, according to 247sports.com. He is the highest-ranked recruit IU has gotten a commitment from since 2000.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Homestead No. 4 in latest golf poll

Homestead remains fourth in the Week 2 girls golf rankings, behind Carmel and Evansville North and just behind Westfield. The rankings remain the same as the order of finish as the state finals preview earlier this month.

Dwenger No. 2 in volleyball poll

Bishop Dwenger is ranked No. 2 in Class 3A in the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll, a year after going 28-5. Bellmont is fourth after reaching the state finals last fall, Angola is tied for seventh and Concordia ninth. Blackhawk Christian is tied for ninth in Class 1A.

Lakewood Park tops soccer poll

Lakewood Park Christian was ranked the No. 1 boys soccer team in Class 1A, according to the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association preseason poll. The Panthers went 17-3-1 in 2019, reaching the semistate round before falling to Argos. Concordia was ranked No. 4 in the Class 2A poll after going 14-3-1 last year. Leo was 10th, West Noble 12th and Canterbury 17th. Carroll, which reached the final in the Kokomo Regional least year, was ranked No. 8 in Class 3A. Warsaw was 13th.

State champ's opener canceled

New Palestine, which has won each of the last two Class 5A state football titles, announced that the Dragons will not be able to play their season opener against Decatur Central. The statement by athletic director All Cooper said the game would be canceled because a significant number of players were quarantined due to exposure to the coronavirus and have not participated in the 10 practices mandated by IHSAA rules. The Dragons intend to play the rest of their schedule as planned. Warren Central and Bellmont are among the other schools that will not be able to compete in early-season games as planned due to COVID-19.

TENNIS

Nishikori tests positive for virus

Kei Nishikori, the 2014 U.S. Open runner-up, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and said he will pull out of the tuneup tournament in New York that starts next week. Nishikori posted what he called “some unfortunate news” on his mobile app. While he is withdrawing from the Western & Southern Open, he did not say what his plans are for the Grand Slam tournament that begins Aug. 31.