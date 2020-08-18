NCAA to decide next month on basketball

INDIANAPOLIS – The NCAA will likely decide next month whether to start the college basketball season on time or have a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said Monday that mid-September will likely be the first of many decisions about the 2020-21 season. Gavitt said the NCAA has developed and studied contingency plans in case the season cannot be started on Nov. 10.

Four conferences, including the Big Ten and Pac-12, have postponed fall sports and hope to play in the spring. Six leagues, including the Big 12, ACC and SEC, are moving forward with plans to play in the fall.

The Pac-12 has said its postponement includes basketball, but other conferences have not mentioned plans for hoops.

BASEBALL

Tigers calling up prospect Mize

The Detroit Tigers are calling up three prospects, including right-hander Casey Mize, this week to make their major league debuts against the Chicago White Sox. Tigers general manager Al Avila said Mize is scheduled to start Wednesday night at Chicago after left-hander Tarik Skubal goes tonight against the White Sox. Mize, 23, was the No. 1 pick overall in the 2018 amateur draft. Avila said infielder Isaac Paredes also was called up and infielder Dawel Lugo was designated for assignment. Mize and Skubal have never pitched above Double-A.

MLB's youngest player homers

Luis Garcia of the Washington Nationals became the first player born in the 2000s to hit a homer in the big leagues. The 20-year-old second baseman, the youngest player in the big leagues, made history with a two-run shot into the right-field seats off Atlanta's Touki Toussaint in the second inning.

Basketball

'21 All-Star game in Indy in doubt

The NBA's 2021 All-Star weekend in Indianapolis is unlikely to take place as currently scheduled, with the league revealing that large blocks of hotel rooms that had been reserved for the event have been released. The All-Star Game was set for Feb. 14, 2021, though the uncertainty of the NBA schedule because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has left countless unanswered questions about the 2020-21 season. The league is hopeful of starting next season in December, but that is still far from a lock.

Lemon signs to play in Israel

Walt Lemon Jr., who starred last season for the Mad Ants, has signed to play in Israel for Hapoel Tel-Aviv. The guard averaged 20.3 points, 6.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 39 games last season for Fort Wayne. Lemon also played for the Mad Ants from 2015 to 2018 and that success springboarded him to the NBA; he played five games with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2017-18 and six games with the Chicago Bulls in 2018-19. He's not the only player with local ties to sign in Israel; former IPFW star Frank Gaines recently agreed to play for Bnei Herzliya.

FOOTBALL

ESPN announces crew for 'MNF'

ESPN's new “Monday Night Football” team of Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick will debut Sept. 14 when they call the late game between the Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos. The network officially named the new announcing team Monday. Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will call the early game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants.

No Grey Cup: CFL scraps season

The Canadian Football League canceled its 2020 season Monday because of the pandemic, marking the first year since 1919 the Grey Cup won't be awarded. The move by the nine-team league dashed hopes of a shortened season in the hub city of Winnipeg, Manitoba. The CFL remains a gate-driven league, a major problem when fans aren't allowed in the stands. The league was unable to secure financing from the federal government after requesting an interest-free loan of $23.7 million on Aug. 3 to stage an abbreviated 2020 season.

TENNIS

Halep opts out of US Open

Wimbledon champion Simona Halep, the No. 2-ranked player, will skip the U.S. Open, saying she is putting her health first and prefers to stay in Europe during the coronavirus pandemic. Six of the top eight women in the WTA rankings won't play in New York. No. 1 Ash Barty and defending champion Bianca Andreescu have also withdrawn. The U.S. Open is scheduled to start Aug. 31.