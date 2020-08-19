Irish athletes practice as classes go online

Notre Dame has suspended in-person classes for undergraduates until Sept. 2 and graduate students until Monday because of a large spike in coronavirus cases in recent days, university president Rev. John Jenkins announced Tuesday.

Though classes will move to online only for the time being, athletics practices, including those for football, will be allowed to continue. The Irish are in the middle of fall football camp and the university released a statement with additional information that said athletics teams will be “closely monitored.”

Irish football coach Brian Kelly said his players received their weekly coronavirus test Monday, so the results should be back today or Thursday. Last week, 117 Notre Dame players were tested and two tested positive. Seven more were held out of practice for contact-tracing purposes.

As of noon Tuesday, Notre Dame has had 147 people (146 students and one staff member) test positive for the virus out of 927 total tests since students began returning to campus Aug. 3. Most of those positive tests were linked to off-campus gatherings, according to Jenkins.

Basketball

Fever fall to Sun

DeWanna Bonner scored 28 points, Brionna Jones had 15 points and nine rebounds and Connecticut Sun beat Indiana 84-62. Connecticut narrowly led 50-49 with under two minutes left in the third quarter, but closed on an 8-3 run. The Fever didn't make their first field goal of the fourth quarter until Julie Allemand's 3-pointer with 7:36 to go.

Hayward out with ankle injury

Boston forward Gordon Hayward will be sidelined for around four weeks after suffering a severe right ankle sprain in the Celtics' Game 1 win over Philadelphia.

Conley back after birth of child

Utah guard Mike Conley returned to Walt Disney World after the birth of his son and will go through a quarantine period before joining the Jazz for their playoff series.

Colleges

Tech wrestler receives honor

Indiana Tech sophomore Conner Gimson was named the 2019-20 Sooner Athletic Conference Men's Wrestling Student-Athlete of the Year, the SAC announced.

Football

Cowboys' McCoy cut after injury

Dallas released defensive tackle Gerald McCoy a day after the newcomer suffered a season-ending leg injury, tearing his right quadriceps muscle.

Lions rookie DTinjures left leg

Detroit rookie defensive tackle Jashon Cornell was carted off the practice field after appearing to injure his left leg. Lions coach Matt Patricia said that the injury was pretty serious, declining to give more details.

Browns lose pair

Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb was placed in concussion protocol after he suffered a head injury while being tackled around the neck by starting linebacker Mack Wilson. Not long after first-year Browns coach Kevin Stefanski announced Chubb's concussion, Wilson suffered a left knee injury and had to be carted off the field.

Flores, Pearson finalists for Hall

Two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Tom Flores and standout wide receiver Drew Pearson are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2021. Both Flores and Pearson will be considered for induction at the hall's selection committee meeting the day before the Super Bowl.

Cardinal to miss 2nd straight year

Arizona cornerback Robert Alford will likely miss a second straight season because of an injury suffered during the preseason. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed on Tuesday that Alford will miss four to six months.

Hockey

Tarasenko out for rest of 1st round

Vladimir Tarasenko will miss the rest of the St. Louis Blues' first-round series against the Vancouver Canucks after aggravating his surgically repaired left shoulder.

Hall of Famer Hawerchuck dies

Dale Hawerchuk, a hockey phenom who became the face of the Winnipeg Jets en route to the Hall of Fame, has died at the age of 57 after a battle with cancer.