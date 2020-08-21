Friday, August 21, 2020 1:00 am
Northeast Indiana Schedules
SAC
BISHOP LUERS
Aug. 21: Carroll
Aug. 28: at Wayne
Sept. 4: Homestead
Sept. 11: at Concordia
Sept. 18: North Side
Sept. 25: at Northrop
Oct. 2: Bishop Dwenger
Oct. 9: at South Side
Oct. 16: at Snider
BISHOP DWENGER
Aug. 21: Wayne
Aug. 28: at North Side
Sept. 4: South Side
Sept. 11: at Homestead
Sept. 18: at Carroll
Sept. 25: Concordia
Oct. 2: at Bishop Luers
Oct. 9: Snider
Oct. 16: Northrop
CARROLL
Aug. 21: at Bishop Luers
Aug. 28: Snider
Sept. 4: North Side
Sept. 11: at Northrop
Sept. 18: Bishop Dwenger
Sept. 25: South Side
Oct. 2: at Homestead
Oct. 9: Concordia
Oct. 16: at Wayne
CONCORDIA
Aug. 21: at South Side
Aug. 28: Homestead
Sept. 4: at Snider
Sept. 11: Bishop Luers
Sept. 18: Northrop
Sept. 25: at Bishop Dwenger
Oct. 2: Wayne
Oct. 9: at Carroll
Oct. 16: at North Side
HOMESTEAD
Aug. 21: Northrop
Aug. 28: at Concordia
Sept. 4: at Bishop Luers
Sept. 11: Bishop Dwenger
Sept. 18: at Snider
Sept. 25: North Side
Oct. 2: Carroll
Oct. 9: at Wayne
Oct. 16: at South Side
NORTHROP
Aug. 21: at Homestead
Aug. 28: South Side
Sept. 4: at Wayne
Sept. 11: Carroll
Sept. 18: at Concordia
Sept. 25: Bishop Luers
Oct. 2: at Snider
Oct. 9: North Side
Oct. 16: at Bishop Dwenger
NORTH SIDE
Aug. 21: at Snider
Aug. 28: Bishop Dwenger
Sept. 4: at Carroll
Sept. 11: Wayne
Sept. 18: at Bishop Luers
Sept. 25: at Homestead
Oct. 2: South Side
Oct. 9: at Northrop
Oct. 16: Concordia
SNIDER
Aug. 21: North Side
Aug. 28: at Carroll
Sept. 4: Concordia
Sept. 11: at South Side
Sept. 18: Homestead
Sept. 25: at Wayne
Oct. 2: Northrop
Oct. 9: at Bishop Dwenger
Oct. 16: Bishop Luers
SOUTH SIDE
Aug. 21: Concordia
Aug. 28: at Northrop
Sept. 4: at Bishop Dwenger
Sept. 11: Snider
Sept. 18: Wayne
Sept. 25: at Carroll
Oct. 2: at North Side
Oct. 9: Bishop Luers
Oct. 16: Homestead
WAYNE
Aug. 21: at Bishop Dwenger
Aug. 28: Bishop Luers
Sept. 4: Northrop
Sept. 11: at North Side
Sept. 18: at South Side
Sept. 25: Snider
Oct. 2: at Concordia
Oct. 9: Homestead
Oct. 16: Carroll
NE8
BELLMONT
Aug. 21: CANCELED
Aug. 28:CANCELED
Sept. 4: at Columbia City
Sept. 11: Norwell
Sept. 18: at Huntington North
Sept. 25: Leo
Oct. 2: at New Haven
Oct. 9: at DeKalb
Oct. 16: East Noble
COLUMBIA CITY
Aug. 21: Churubusco
Aug. 28: at Central Noble
Sept. 4: Bellmont
Sept. 11: Huntington North
Sept. 18: at DeKalb
Sept. 25: New Haven
Oct. 2: at East Noble
Oct. 9: Leo
Oct. 16: at Norwell
DEKALB
Aug. 21: at Angola
Aug. 28: Garrett
Sept. 4: New Haven
Sept. 11: at East Noble
Sept. 18: Columbia City
Sept. 25: Huntington North
Oct. 2: at Norwell
Oct. 9: Bellmont
Oct. 16: at Leo
EAST NOBLE
Aug. 21: Plymouth, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 28: at NorthWood
Sept. 4: at Huntington North
Sept. 11: DeKalb
Sept. 18: at Leo
Sept. 25: Norwell
Oct. 2: Columbia City
Oct. 9: at New Haven
Oct. 16: at Bellmont
HUNTINGTON NORTH
Aug. 21: Warsaw
Aug. 28: at Jay County
Sept. 4: East Noble
Sept. 11: at Columbia City
Sept. 18: Bellmont
Sept. 25: at DeKalb
Oct. 2: at Leo
Oct. 9: Norwell
Oct. 16: New Haven
LEO
Aug. 21: Woodlan
Aug. 28: at Angola
Sept. 4: Norwell
Sept. 11: at New Haven
Sept. 18: East Noble
Sept. 25: at Bellmont
Oct. 2: Huntington North
Oct. 9: at Columbia City
Oct. 16: DeKalb
NEW HAVEN
Aug. 21: at Garrett
Aug. 28: Mississinewa
Sept. 4: at DeKalb
Sept. 11: Leo
Sept. 18: at Norwell
Sept. 25: at Columbia City
Oct. 2: Bellmont
Oct. 9: East Noble
Oct. 16: at Huntington North
NORWELL
Aug. 21: Jay County
Aug. 28: Heritage
Sept. 4: at Leo
Sept. 11: at Bellmont
Sept. 18: New Haven
Sept. 25: at East Noble
Oct. 2: DeKalb
Oct. 9: at Huntington North
Oct. 16: Columbia City
ACAC
ADAMS CENTRAL
Aug. 21: at Fremont
Aug. 28: Eastside
Sept. 4: at Monroe Central
Sept. 11: Jay County
Sept. 18: at Heritage
Sept. 25: at South Adams
Oct. 9: Bluffton
Oct. 16: at Woodlan
BLUFFTON
Aug. 21: Northfield
Aug. 28: at Manchester
Sept. 4: at South Adams
Sept. 11: Woodlan
Sept. 18: Jay County
Oct. 2: Heritage
Oct. 9: at Adams Central
Oct. 16: Lakeland
HERITAGE
Aug. 21: at Eastside
Aug. 28: at Norwell
Sept. 4: at Woodlan
Sept. 11: South Adams
Sept. 18: Adams Central
Sept. 26: at Tri-County, 1 p.m.
Oct. 2: at Bluffton
Oct. 16: Jay County
SOUTH ADAMS
Aug. 21: Winchester
Aug. 28:CANCELED
Sept. 4: Bluffton
Sept. 11: at Heritage
Sept. 18: Monroe Central
Sept. 25: Adams Central
Oct. 2: at Jay County
Oct. 9: Woodlan
WOODLAN
Aug. 21: at Leo
Aug. 28: at South Bend Adams
Sept. 4: Heritage
Sept. 11: at Bluffton
Sept. 25: at Jay County,
7:30 p.m.
Oct. 3: at Culver Academy, noon
Oct. 9: at South Adams
Oct. 16: Adams Central
NECC
ANGOLA
Aug. 21: DeKalb
Aug. 28: Leo
Sept. 11: West Noble
Sept. 18: at Lakeland
Sept. 25: Fairfield
Oct. 2: at South Bend Clay
Oct. 9: at Garrett
Oct. 16: Eastside
CENTRAL NOBLE
Aug. 21: at West Noble
Aug. 28: Columbia City
Sept. 4: Fairfield
Sept. 11: at Prairie Heights
Sept. 18: Fremont
Sept. 25: Lakeland
Oct. 2: at Churubusco
Oct. 9: Eastside
Oct. 16: at Garrett
CHURUBUSCO
Aug. 21: at Columbia City
Aug. 28: Lakeland
Sept. 4: Garrett
Sept. 11: at Eastside
Sept. 18: Prairie Heights
Sept. 25: at Fremont
Oct. 2: Central Noble
Oct. 9: at West Noble
Oct. 16: Fairfield
EASTSIDE
Aug. 21: Heritage
Aug. 28: at Adams Central
Sept. 4: at West Noble
Sept. 11: Churubusco
Sept. 18: at Garrett
Sept. 25: Prairie Heights
Oct. 2: Fremont
Oct. 9: at Central Noble
Oct. 16: at Angola
FREMONT
Aug. 21: Adams Central
Aug. 28:at Prairie Heights
Sept. 4: Antwerp, location TBD
Sept. 11: at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 18: at Central Noble
Sept. 25: Churubusco
Oct. 2: at Eastside
Oct. 9: Prairie Heights
GARRETT
Aug. 21: New Haven
Aug. 28: at DeKalb
Sept. 4: at Churubusco
Sept. 11: Lakeland
Sept. 18: Eastside
Sept. 25: at West Noble
Oct. 2: at Fairfield
Oct. 9: Angola
Oct. 16: Central Noble
WEST NOBLE
Aug. 21: Central Noble
Aug. 28: at Wawasee
Sept. 4: Eastside
Sept. 11: at Angola
Sept. 18: Fairfield
Sept. 25: Garrett
Oct. 2: at Lakeland
Oct. 9: Churubusco
Oct. 16: at Prairie Heights
AREA TEAMS
NLC
WARSAW
Aug. 21: at Huntington North
Aug. 28: Michigan City, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 4: at Plymouth
Sept. 11: Mishawaka
Sept. 18: at Northridge
Sept. 25: Goshen
Oct. 2: at Wawasee
Oct. 9: at NorthWood
Oct. 16: Concord
WAWASEE
Aug. 21: at Lakeland
Aug. 28: West Noble
Sept. 4: Northridge
Sept. 11: at Concord
Sept. 18: NorthWood
Sept. 25: at Plymouth
Oct. 2: Warsaw
Oct. 9: at Mishawaka
Oct. 16: Goshen
TRC
WHITKO
Aug. 21: Prairie Heights
Aug. 28: Peru
Sept. 4: at Rochester
Sept. 11: Maconaquah
Sept. 18: at North Miami
Sept. 25: Tippecanoe Valley
Oct. 2: at Manchester
Oct. 9: Northfield
Oct. 16: at Wabash
