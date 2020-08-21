The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, August 21, 2020 1:00 am

    Northeast Indiana Schedules

    SAC

    BISHOP LUERS

    Aug. 21: Carroll

    Aug. 28: at Wayne

    Sept. 4: Homestead

    Sept. 11: at Concordia

    Sept. 18: North Side

    Sept. 25: at Northrop

    Oct. 2: Bishop Dwenger

    Oct. 9: at South Side

    Oct. 16: at Snider

    BISHOP DWENGER

    Aug. 21: Wayne

    Aug. 28: at North Side

    Sept. 4: South Side

    Sept. 11: at Homestead

    Sept. 18: at Carroll

    Sept. 25: Concordia

    Oct. 2: at Bishop Luers

    Oct. 9: Snider

    Oct. 16: Northrop

    CARROLL

    Aug. 21: at Bishop Luers

    Aug. 28: Snider

    Sept. 4: North Side

    Sept. 11: at Northrop

    Sept. 18: Bishop Dwenger

    Sept. 25: South Side

    Oct. 2: at Homestead

    Oct. 9: Concordia

    Oct. 16: at Wayne

    CONCORDIA

    Aug. 21: at South Side

    Aug. 28: Homestead

    Sept. 4: at Snider

    Sept. 11: Bishop Luers

    Sept. 18: Northrop

    Sept. 25: at Bishop Dwenger

    Oct. 2: Wayne

    Oct. 9: at Carroll

    Oct. 16: at North Side

    HOMESTEAD

    Aug. 21: Northrop

    Aug. 28: at Concordia

    Sept. 4: at Bishop Luers

    Sept. 11: Bishop Dwenger

    Sept. 18: at Snider

    Sept. 25: North Side

    Oct. 2: Carroll

    Oct. 9: at Wayne

    Oct. 16: at South Side

    NORTHROP

    Aug. 21: at Homestead

    Aug. 28: South Side

    Sept. 4: at Wayne

    Sept. 11: Carroll

    Sept. 18: at Concordia

    Sept. 25: Bishop Luers

    Oct. 2: at Snider

    Oct. 9: North Side

    Oct. 16: at Bishop Dwenger

    NORTH SIDE

    Aug. 21: at Snider

    Aug. 28: Bishop Dwenger

    Sept. 4: at Carroll

    Sept. 11: Wayne

    Sept. 18: at Bishop Luers

    Sept. 25: at Homestead

    Oct. 2: South Side

    Oct. 9: at Northrop

    Oct. 16: Concordia

    SNIDER

    Aug. 21: North Side

    Aug. 28: at Carroll

    Sept. 4: Concordia

    Sept. 11: at South Side

    Sept. 18: Homestead

    Sept. 25: at Wayne

    Oct. 2: Northrop

    Oct. 9: at Bishop Dwenger

    Oct. 16: Bishop Luers

    SOUTH SIDE

    Aug. 21: Concordia

    Aug. 28: at Northrop

    Sept. 4: at Bishop Dwenger

    Sept. 11: Snider

    Sept. 18: Wayne

    Sept. 25: at Carroll

    Oct. 2: at North Side

    Oct. 9: Bishop Luers

    Oct. 16: Homestead

    WAYNE

    Aug. 21: at Bishop Dwenger

    Aug. 28: Bishop Luers

    Sept. 4: Northrop

    Sept. 11: at North Side

    Sept. 18: at South Side

    Sept. 25: Snider

    Oct. 2: at Concordia

    Oct. 9: Homestead

    Oct. 16: Carroll

    NE8

    BELLMONT

    Aug. 21: CANCELED

    Aug. 28:CANCELED

    Sept. 4: at Columbia City

    Sept. 11: Norwell

    Sept. 18: at Huntington North

    Sept. 25: Leo

    Oct. 2: at New Haven

    Oct. 9: at DeKalb

    Oct. 16: East Noble

    COLUMBIA CITY

    Aug. 21: Churubusco

    Aug. 28: at Central Noble

    Sept. 4: Bellmont

    Sept. 11: Huntington North

    Sept. 18: at DeKalb

    Sept. 25: New Haven

    Oct. 2: at East Noble

    Oct. 9: Leo

    Oct. 16: at Norwell

    DEKALB

    Aug. 21: at Angola

    Aug. 28: Garrett

    Sept. 4: New Haven

    Sept. 11: at East Noble

    Sept. 18: Columbia City

    Sept. 25: Huntington North

    Oct. 2: at Norwell

    Oct. 9: Bellmont

    Oct. 16: at Leo

    EAST NOBLE

    Aug. 21: Plymouth, 7:30 p.m.

    Aug. 28: at NorthWood

    Sept. 4: at Huntington North

    Sept. 11: DeKalb

    Sept. 18: at Leo

    Sept. 25: Norwell

    Oct. 2: Columbia City

    Oct. 9: at New Haven

    Oct. 16: at Bellmont

    HUNTINGTON NORTH

    Aug. 21: Warsaw

    Aug. 28: at Jay County

    Sept. 4: East Noble

    Sept. 11: at Columbia City

    Sept. 18: Bellmont

    Sept. 25: at DeKalb

    Oct. 2: at Leo

    Oct. 9: Norwell

    Oct. 16: New Haven

    LEO

    Aug. 21: Woodlan

    Aug. 28: at Angola

    Sept. 4: Norwell

    Sept. 11: at New Haven

    Sept. 18: East Noble

    Sept. 25: at Bellmont

    Oct. 2: Huntington North

    Oct. 9: at Columbia City

    Oct. 16: DeKalb

    NEW HAVEN

    Aug. 21: at Garrett

    Aug. 28: Mississinewa

    Sept. 4: at DeKalb

    Sept. 11: Leo

    Sept. 18: at Norwell

    Sept. 25: at Columbia City

    Oct. 2: Bellmont

    Oct. 9: East Noble

    Oct. 16: at Huntington North

    NORWELL

    Aug. 21: Jay County

    Aug. 28: Heritage

    Sept. 4: at Leo

    Sept. 11: at Bellmont

    Sept. 18: New Haven

    Sept. 25: at East Noble

    Oct. 2: DeKalb

    Oct. 9: at Huntington North

    Oct. 16: Columbia City

    ACAC

    ADAMS CENTRAL

    Aug. 21: at Fremont

    Aug. 28: Eastside

    Sept. 4: at Monroe Central

    Sept. 11: Jay County

    Sept. 18: at Heritage

    Sept. 25: at South Adams

    Oct. 9: Bluffton

    Oct. 16: at Woodlan

    BLUFFTON

    Aug. 21: Northfield

    Aug. 28: at Manchester

    Sept. 4: at South Adams

    Sept. 11: Woodlan

    Sept. 18: Jay County

    Oct. 2: Heritage

    Oct. 9: at Adams Central

    Oct. 16: Lakeland

    HERITAGE

    Aug. 21: at Eastside

    Aug. 28: at Norwell

    Sept. 4: at Woodlan

    Sept. 11: South Adams

    Sept. 18: Adams Central

    Sept. 26: at Tri-County, 1 p.m.

    Oct. 2: at Bluffton

    Oct. 16: Jay County

    SOUTH ADAMS

    Aug. 21: Winchester

    Aug. 28:CANCELED

    Sept. 4: Bluffton

    Sept. 11: at Heritage

    Sept. 18: Monroe Central

    Sept. 25: Adams Central

    Oct. 2: at Jay County

    Oct. 9: Woodlan

    WOODLAN

    Aug. 21: at Leo

    Aug. 28: at South Bend Adams

    Sept. 4: Heritage

    Sept. 11: at Bluffton

    Sept. 25: at Jay County,

    7:30 p.m.

    Oct. 3: at Culver Academy, noon

    Oct. 9: at South Adams

    Oct. 16: Adams Central

    NECC

    ANGOLA

    Aug. 21: DeKalb

    Aug. 28: Leo

    Sept. 11: West Noble

    Sept. 18: at Lakeland

    Sept. 25: Fairfield

    Oct. 2: at South Bend Clay

    Oct. 9: at Garrett

    Oct. 16: Eastside

    CENTRAL NOBLE

    Aug. 21: at West Noble

    Aug. 28: Columbia City

    Sept. 4: Fairfield

    Sept. 11: at Prairie Heights

    Sept. 18: Fremont

    Sept. 25: Lakeland

    Oct. 2: at Churubusco

    Oct. 9: Eastside

    Oct. 16: at Garrett

    CHURUBUSCO

    Aug. 21: at Columbia City

    Aug. 28: Lakeland

    Sept. 4: Garrett

    Sept. 11: at Eastside

    Sept. 18: Prairie Heights

    Sept. 25: at Fremont

    Oct. 2: Central Noble

    Oct. 9: at West Noble

    Oct. 16: Fairfield

    EASTSIDE

    Aug. 21: Heritage

    Aug. 28: at Adams Central

    Sept. 4: at West Noble

    Sept. 11: Churubusco

    Sept. 18: at Garrett

    Sept. 25: Prairie Heights

    Oct. 2: Fremont

    Oct. 9: at Central Noble

    Oct. 16: at Angola

    FREMONT

    Aug. 21: Adams Central

    Aug. 28:at Prairie Heights

    Sept. 4: Antwerp, location TBD

    Sept. 11: at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.

    Sept. 18: at Central Noble

    Sept. 25: Churubusco

    Oct. 2: at Eastside

    Oct. 9: Prairie Heights

    GARRETT

    Aug. 21: New Haven

    Aug. 28: at DeKalb

    Sept. 4: at Churubusco

    Sept. 11: Lakeland

    Sept. 18: Eastside

    Sept. 25: at West Noble

    Oct. 2: at Fairfield

    Oct. 9: Angola

    Oct. 16: Central Noble

    WEST NOBLE

    Aug. 21: Central Noble

    Aug. 28: at Wawasee

    Sept. 4: Eastside

    Sept. 11: at Angola

    Sept. 18: Fairfield

    Sept. 25: Garrett

    Oct. 2: at Lakeland

    Oct. 9: Churubusco

    Oct. 16: at Prairie Heights

    AREA TEAMS

    NLC

    WARSAW

    Aug. 21: at Huntington North

    Aug. 28: Michigan City, 7:30 p.m.

    Sept. 4: at Plymouth

    Sept. 11: Mishawaka

    Sept. 18: at Northridge

    Sept. 25: Goshen

    Oct. 2: at Wawasee

    Oct. 9: at NorthWood

    Oct. 16: Concord

    WAWASEE

    Aug. 21: at Lakeland

    Aug. 28: West Noble

    Sept. 4: Northridge

    Sept. 11: at Concord

    Sept. 18: NorthWood

    Sept. 25: at Plymouth

    Oct. 2: Warsaw

    Oct. 9: at Mishawaka

    Oct. 16: Goshen

    TRC

    WHITKO

    Aug. 21: Prairie Heights

    Aug. 28: Peru

    Sept. 4: at Rochester

    Sept. 11: Maconaquah

    Sept. 18: at North Miami

    Sept. 25: Tippecanoe Valley

    Oct. 2: at Manchester

    Oct. 9: Northfield

    Oct. 16: at Wabash

