Brennaman off Fox NFL games after slur

LOS ANGELES – Thom Brennaman will not be calling NFL games on Fox after using an anti-gay slur on air during a Cincinnati Reds broadcast.

Fox Sports issued a statement Thursday that said “we are moving forward with our NFL schedule which will not include him.” Fox also said Brennaman's remarks were “abhorrent, unacceptable, and not representative of the values of Fox Sports.”

Brennaman had been a part of Fox's NFL announcer lineup since they started televising the league in 1994. He was part of the No. 3 announcer team.

The Reds announced late Wednesday that the 56-year old broadcaster was suspended. The team also issued an apology for the “horrific, homophobic remark.” The Reds closed their statement by saying they would be addressing their broadcasting team for the remainder of the season and possibly beyond in the coming days.

Baseball

Ripken says he is cancer-free

Cal Ripken Jr. revealed he is cancer free after surgery in March to remove a tumor from his prostate. Known as “The Iron Man” for his record streak of playing in 2,632 consecutive games, the Hall of Famer for the Baltimore Orioles was diagnosed with cancer in February.

Football

Bears cornerback placed on IR

Chicago placed cornerback Artie Burns on injured reserve because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. Burns, competing with Kevin Toliver and second-round pick Jaylon Johnson for a starting job, was injured in practice on Tuesday.

Browns CB hurts liver in practice

Cleveland cornerback Kevin Johnson remains hospitalized after his liver was lacerated in practice when a teammate landed on him. The team said Johnson, who is in his first season with Cleveland, was admitted to University Hospitals on Wednesday after getting hurt.

3 Broncos hurt in padded practice

Veterans Von Miller, Todd Davis and Melvin Gordon were all injured in Denver's padded practice, and rookie K.J. Hamler was held out with a pulled hamstring. Davis injured his left leg during team drills toward the end of practice, was helped to the sideline and then carted into the training room. Miller and Gordon were removed from practice as a precaution.

Golf

Winds hamper women in Troon

In Troon, Scotland, the opening round of the first women's major of a pandemic-affected year was a slog for many of the world's biggest names at Royal Troon due to high winds. American Amy Olson was the only player to shoot below 70 in what some said was a four-club wind on the famous links, her 4-under 67 earning her a three-stroke lead.

Bertsch leads in Champions event

In Ridgedale, Missouri, Shane Bertsch shot his second straight 7-under 64 to take a four-stroke lead into the final round of the Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge, his second event on the PGA Tour Champions. Tied for the first-round lead with Tom Lehman, Bertsch had nine birdies and two bogeys at Buffalo Ridge in the first of two 54-hole events at Big Cedar Lodge.

Horsfield streak in jeopardy

In Newport, Wales, Sam Horsfield began his bid for a third title in four starts on the European Tour by shooting 2-over 73 in the first round of the Wales Open, leaving him seven strokes off the lead held by Jordan Smith and Connor Syme.

Hockey

Ex-Komet signs with Walleye

Ryan Lowney, as former Komets defenseman, has signed to play this season with the Toledo Walleye. Lowney, 26, played last season in Slovakia and Ireland, totaling three goals and 22 points in 55 games. Lowney played for the Komets from 2017 to 2019.