Capitals fire coach after 1st-round exit

Back-to-back early playoff exits were enough to make the Washington Capitals realize they made a mistake.

In the two years since promoting top assistant Todd Reirden instead of giving Stanley Cup-winning coach Barry Trotz a raise, they've been knocked out of the playoffs in the first round. On Sunday, the team fired Reirden days after losing a five-game series to Trotz's New York Islanders and moved toward hiring the seventh coach since Alex Ovechkin entered the NHL.

“There was a continuity that we tried to duplicate with Todd to keep the same structure going forward,” general manager Brian MacLellan told reporters in a video interview. “I think it worked for a while, and as we evolved it started to slip and it wasn't working. I guess in hindsight you could say we could've brought in a more experienced guy, but I thought that was the right decision at the right time for both the players and what we had going on in circumstances.”

Dismissing Reirden is an acknowledgment that the longtime assistant wasn't able to make the most out of a team built to continue contending for championships with Ovechkin, centers Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov, wingers Tom Wilson and T.J. Oshie and defensemen John Carlson and Dmitry Orlov in the prime of their careers.

After Trotz coached the Capitals to their first title in franchise history in 2018, an automatic extension kicked in to keep him under contract at his current salary. NHL coaching salaries had ballooned between the time Trotz signed his contract and lifted the Cup, and the organization decided to let him go rather than pay him more on a long-term deal.

BASEBALL

Little League Classic teams set

Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels will face the Cleveland Indians in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, in the 2021 Little League Classic. Major League Baseball announced the matchup Sunday. The game is scheduled for Aug. 22 at Bowman Field in front of a crowd predominantly made up of players, coaches and parents in Williamsport for the Little League World Series. Cleveland will be the home team.

Giants cut Pence

The San Francisco Giants cut ties with outfielder Hunter Pence on Sunday, ending a second stint with the fan favorite that didn't go nearly as well as his first. Pence, 37, was designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for utility man Daniel Robertson, who was acquired earlier in the day from the Tampa Bay Rays for cash or a player to be named later.

Little League, ESPN extend deal

ESPN will continue to air the Little League Baseball World Series as well as other events through 2030 as part of an eight-year extension. The eight-year extension, which covers domestic, international and streaming platforms, makes ESPN the exclusive global rights holder for Little League baseball and softball. ESPN will carry more than 300 games yearly. ESPN started televising Little League games in 1983 and each year since 1987.

BASKETBALL

UConn assistant joins IU staff

Indiana hired Connecticut assistant Kenya Hunter to replace the departed Bruiser Flint, according to multiple reports. Hunter has been a Division I assistant coach for 18 years and his teams have reached the NCAA Tournament in 11 of those seasons. He has coaching stints at Duquesne – where he also played point guard for four seasons – Xavier, Georgetown (2007-13), Nebraska and, most recently the Huskies, whom the Hoosiers beat in Madison Square Garden last season. The Hoosiers needed an assistant after Flint left to take an assistant position at Kentucky.

FOOTBALL

Shooting leaves person wounded

Gunfire at a game in New Jersey wounded one man over the weekend, authorities in Camden said. Two semi-professional teams were playing Saturday evening at Crescent Field when a fight broke out between the players, Camden County prosecutors and Pennsauken police said. Referees called the game off and people headed for the parking lot, where the fight continued, prosecutor's office spokesman Colby Gallagher said. A witness told police that someone in the lot fired shots toward the crowd, authorities said. Police arrived shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday to find a man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, the Press of Atlantic City reported. The man, who Gallagher said was “affiliated” with one of the teams, was listed in stable condition Sunday at a hospital.