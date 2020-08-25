Playoff panel revises weekly ratings slate

The College Football Playoff unveiled a revised schedule Monday for its weekly rankings, with the first set pushed back two weeks to Nov. 17 and the final list now on tap for Dec. 20.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused the 10 major college football conferences to rearrange their schedules, with some delaying the start one to three weeks. Leagues are also preparing to push back their championship games to as late as Dec. 19. Four conferences – including the Big Ten and Pac-12 – have postponed the fall season altogether.

Bill Hancock, the executive director of the playoff, said originally planned playoff dates and sites remain in place.

The semifinals are scheduled to be played Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, and Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

The championship game is slated for Jan. 11 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Hancock said the CFP selection committee still plans to rank its top 25 teams for six weeks, but everything is open for tweaking if necessary.

BASEBALL

Storm changes Astros schedule

Houston's game against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday has been moved to today and will be played as part of a doubleheader because of Tropical Storm Laura. The Astros were supposed to wrap up a four-game series with the Angels on Thursday afternoon. Instead, they will play a doubleheader starting at 4:05 p.m. today. Laura could make landfall on the Gulf Coast late Wednesday or early Thursday. Wednesday's game, which was scheduled to start at 9:10 p.m., was moved up to 1:10 p.m. because of the impending storm. Major League Baseball said more schedule changes are possible depending on the storm's path.

Francona to miss series vs. Twins

Cleveland manager Terry Francona will miss the club's three-game series against Minnesota this week while he continues to deal with health issues. Francona underwent another procedure Friday at the Cleveland Clinic to address a gastrointestinal condition that has bothered him for nearly a year. Francona, 61, already has missed 17 games and the club will be without him as they take on the AL Central-leading Twins, who led the Indians by 11/2 games going into Monday's series opener.

Mets to return to action today

The New York Mets will resume play today after no additional members tested positive for COVID-19 since the team learned of two infections that caused four games to be postponed last week, Major League Baseball said. The league said in a statement that all the Mets' subsequent tests, including those taken Sunday, were negative and the team was returning to baseball activities Monday at Citi Field. A doubleheader against the Miami Marlins is scheduled for today, beginning at 5:10 p.m. EDT, with the Mets the home team for the first game and the Marlins the home team for the second.

BASKETBALL

76ers fire coach after sweep

The Philadelphia 76ers fired coach Brett Brown on Monday, a day after his seventh season ended in a postseason sweep. The 76ers were 43-30 this season and had woefully underachieved in a year when they were expected to be serious contenders in the Eastern Conference. Instead, they weren't close, and the move was expected after the sixth-seeded Sixers were swept by the Boston Celtics.

HOCKEY

Red Wings sign forward Fabbri

The Detroit Red Wings signed forward Robby Fabbri, restricted free agent to a $5.9 million, two-year contract. The Red Wings acquired Fabbri early in the 2019-20 season from St. Louis and he scored twice in his debut with the team. Fabbri had 32 points in 61 games last season for the league-worst Red Wings.

TENNIS

'17 French champ to skip US Open

Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion, pulled out of the U.S. Open, citing a change of schedule. She is the latest woman with a Grand Slam title or high ranking to withdraw from the tournament that begins next week amid the coronavirus pandemic. Six of the top eight women in the WTA rankings already were out, including No. 1 Ash Barty, the reigning champion at Roland Garros, and No. 6 Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 winner at Flushing Meadows.