Plenty from area in latest football polls

East Noble football is ranked second in the Indiana Football Coaches Association Class 4A poll and is tied for second in the AP Poll after a 31-0 season-opening win over Plymouth. Leo also received votes in both 4A polls.

South Adams is ranked third in both Class 1A polls, and Adams Central is right behind at No. 4 in both polls.

Concordia is ranked third in the Class 3A AP Poll and fourth in the coaches poll. Heritage received votes in the AP poll.

Bishop Dwenger is ranked fourth in both Class 5A polls, and North Side is eighth in the AP poll. The Legends received votes in the coaches poll, and Northrop got votes in both.

Carroll, Snider and Warsaw were tied for 10th in the Class 6A coaches poll. Homestead received votes in the coaches poll, while only Warsaw and Carroll received votes received votes in the AP poll.

Eastside was 10th in the Class 2A coaches poll and eighth according to the AP. Bishop Luers received votes in the coaches poll.

Auto racing

Jones let go by Joe Gibbs Racing

Erik Jones was told by Joe Gibbs Racing this month that he's out after four seasons, in part because the team needs his seat for Christopher Bell. Jones had believed talks on an extension had been progressing well – and noted a clause in his Gibbs contract prohibited him from even talking to other teams about a job in 2021 – and was admittedly “blindsided” to learn he was out.

Baseball

Buehler on IL over blister

Los Angeles Dodgers starter Walker Buehler is on the injured list with a blister on his right hand. The move announced Thursday is retroactive to Aug. 23.

Mariners deal Walker to Jays

Seattle traded right-hander Taijuan Walker to Toronto for a player or cash. The trade was announced Thursday morning, about three hours before Walker had been scheduled to start the first game of a doubleheader against the San Diego Padres.

Football

Dungy added to Hall committee

Tony Dungy was added to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's selection committee, the fourth hall member to become part of the voting process. Dungy joins Bill Polian, James Lofton and Dan Fouts on the panel. The first Black head coach to win a Super Bowl, Dungy was enshrined into the hall in 2016 following a 13-year coaching career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1996-2001) and the Indianapolis Colts (2002-08) The Pro Football Hall of Fame's 48-person selection panel consists of one media representative from each pro football team and 16 at-large selectors, who are active members of the media or people “intricately involved in professional football, including one representative of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Bills release veteran Hauschka

“Hausch Money” is no more in Buffalo after the Bills released veteran kicker Stephen Hauschka in a money-saving move favoring youth. The 35-year-old Hauschka was the odd-man out in a kicking competition with Tyler Bass, a rookie sixth-round draft pick out of Georgia Southern. Bass caught the Bills' attention with his powerful leg during the school's pro day, and after he finished his four-year college career hitting 54 of 68 field-goal attempts.

Tennis

Bryan brothers announce exit

American twins Bob and Mike Bryan announced their retirement after a record-breaking doubles career Thursday, making official what seemed clear when they did not enter the U.S. Open. The 42-year-old brothers collected 16 Grand Slam championships together, 119 tour-level titles and a 2012 Olympic gold medal. They finished 10 seasons atop the ATP doubles rankings and helped the United States win the Davis Cup in 2007.