Padres add Moreland in trade with Boston

DENVER – The San Diego Padres made another big move to try and end their playoff drought, acquiring slugger Mitch Moreland in a trade Sunday with Boston.

The Padres haven't been to the postseason since 2006. They currently have the second-most wins in the NL, trailing only division rival Los Angeles.

Moreland adds power to an already potent San Diego lineup. On top of that, he brings big-game experience. He has been in the postseason in seven of his past 10 seasons.

“Being able to add his makeup, character, that will blend in really well into this clubhouse,” Padres manager Jayce Tingler said. “There's a positive buzz, energy going around.”

As part of the deal, the Red Sox acquired a pair of prospects from San Diego, former TinCaps outfielder Jeisson Rosario and infielder Hudson Potts. Potts played in Fort Wayne in 2016 and set a franchise home run record with 20, broken one year later by Fernando Tatis Jr. Rosario was with the 'Caps in 2018, getting on base at a .368 clip with 79 runs scored and 18 stolen bases.

On Saturday, the Padres bolstered their bullpen by acquiring Trevor Rosenthal in a trade with Kansas City.

Moreland, who turns 35 on Sept. 6, was leading the Red Sox with eight homers, 21 RBI and a .328 average.

AUTO RACING

Truck winner earns bonus

Sheldon Creed beat Sam Mayer on a restart with 13 laps to go at World Wide Technology Raceway to win his third Truck Series race of the season and a $100,000 bonus. Creed's victory pushed his bonus earnings to $150,000 this year in the Triple Truck Challenge. He won two of three races in the challenge.

BASEBALL

Cubs acquire potential DH

The Chicago Cubs acquired José Martínez in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, giving manager David Ross another option at designated hitter. Martínez, 32, is a .294 hitter with 43 homers and 182 RBI in 422 major league games. He debuted with St. Louis in 2016 and spent four years with the Cardinals before he was traded to the Rays in January.

GOLF

Roundup

Austin Ernst rallied to win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship for her second LPGA Tour title, closing with an 8-under 63 in Rogers, Arkansas, for a two-stroke victory over Anna Nordqvist. ...

Danish teenager Rasmus Hojgaard, 19, rallied from a five-shot deficit with a 7-under 65 and won the U.K. Championship at The Belfry in Birmingham, England, on the second playoff hole against Justin Walters of South Africa. ...

Justin Hueber, a Leo graduate, shot a final-round 2-over 74 to finish at 4 under and tied for 59th place at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in Newburgh. Brandon Wu won at 18 under at Victoria National Golf Club. The Korn Ferry Tour is one step below the PGA Tour.

SOCCER

Team owner faces MLS inquiry

Real Salt Lake owner Dell Loy Hansen will sell his soccer teams in the wake of reports that he made racist comments, Major League Soccer said Sunday. Hansen's Utah Soccer Holdings includes his MLS club, the Utah Royals of the National Women's Soccer League and the United Soccer League's Real Monarchs. MLS Commissioner Don Garber announced Hansen's decision. Both MLS and the NWSL had said they were investigating Hansen after a report Friday in The Athletic quoted former employees and others who said Hansen had made racist statements and used a racial slur. The Salt Lake Tribune also reported on comments made by Hansen, who took a leave of absence amid the investigations.

Messi skips Barcelona test

In another sign that Lionel Messi's time with Barcelona is coming to an end, the player did not report for required coronavirus testing scheduled for the whole squad on Sunday. Barcelona said Messi was the only player who did not undergo the tests at the club's training center. The team is set to resume training today ahead of the upcoming start of the season. The club also reiterated its stance not to negotiate Messi's early release, saying president Josep Bartomeu will only sit down with the player if it is to extend his contract beyond next season.

TENNIS

French player tests positive

French tennis player Benoit Paire tested positive for the coronavirus and was removed from the U.S. Open field, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. Paire is the first player to test positive ahead of the Grand Slam tournament, which begins today without spectators amid the pandemic.