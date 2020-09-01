Notre Dame Stadium capacity set at 20%

Notre Dame will have 20% capacity at its home football games this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic and priority for tickets will be given to students, the Irish announced Monday.

The university said that every student who wants a ticket will be able to get one and after student demand is met, additional tickets will be made available to faculty and staff only.

The Irish will not allow fans from outside the Notre Dame “campus community” except for limited family members of the Irish and their opponents. In addition, all attendees will be required to wear masks and will be physically distanced in the stands, unless they are part of the same family. Tailgating will not be permitted.

BASEBALL

2 Reds, 1 Cub banned 1 game

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jesse Winker and manager David Bell were each suspended for one game for their roles in a benches-clearing incident Saturday against the Chicago Cubs. Chicago coach Mike Borzello also was suspended one game.

A's-Mariners games postponed

The first two games of Oakland's series at Seattle have been postponed to allow for additional testing and contact tracing after a member of the Athletics' organization tested positive for the coronavirus. The positive test already caused the postponement of Oakland's game Sunday against the Houston Astros. Now games against the Mariners today and Wednesday are being put off.

BASKETBALL

Sky routs Fever; assist record set

Courtney Vandersloot set a WNBA single-game record with 18 assists, helping the Chicago Sky beat the Indiana Fever 100-77 in Bradenton, Florida. Vandersloot tied the record, held by Ticha Penicheiro, at 16 on a drive to the basket, drawing two defenders and finding Ruthy Hebard under the hoop for a 89-74 lead with 3:22 remaining. Later, Vandersloot found Allie Quigley in the corner for a 3-pointer to break the record. And two possessions later, Vandersloot connected with Quigley again for a 3-pointer and a 25-point lead.

COLLEGES

Indiana Tech sets fall schedules

Indiana Tech men's and women's cross country, men's and women's golf, men's and women's soccer, men's and women's tennis and women's volleyball will start fall schedules as early as Sept. 11, the Warriors announced. The NAIA has moved fall sports championships to the spring, but the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference is having conference schedules in the fall (though conference championships will also be in the spring).

Manchester hires football assistant

Manchester hired Stan Bedwell, who previously played and coached American football in Europe, to be the football team's co-offensive coordinator, the Spartans announced. Bedwell was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Rochester Community and Technical College, an NJCAA program, last season.

Ohio State player shot in face, OK

Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett was expected to be released from the hospital after being shot in the face over the weekend, coach Ryan Day said. Day said in a statement that Garrett, who was hit by a bullet that passed through both of his cheeks, was expected to be released Monday. Police said the shooting is being investigated.

LSU star receiver opts out for NFL

LSU record-setting receiver Ja'Marr Chase announced his decision to opt out of the 2020 college season and turn his attention to next spring's NFL draft, when he is expected to be among the first several players taken overall.

FOOTBALL

NFL plans to add end zone slogans

NFL end zones will be inscribed this season with two slogans: “It Takes All Of Us” on one end line, “End Racism” on the other. As part of its social justice awareness initiatives, the NFL also will allow similar visuals on helmets and caps. Previously announced were decals on the back of helmets, or patches on team caps, displaying names or phrases to honor victims of racism or police brutality.

NFL news

Jacksonville dealt Yannick Ngakoue to Minnesota on Sunday in exchange for a second-round draft pick in 2021 and a conditional fifth-rounder in 2022. Ngakoue had 371/2 sacks and 14 forced fumbles in four seasons. ... The New York Giants reached agreement on a one-year contract with cornerback Logan Ryan, who previously played for New England and Tennessee.