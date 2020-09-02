TinCaps to show film 'League of Their Own'

The TinCaps are hosting a showing of “A League of Their Own,” the 1992 movie about the women's professional baseball league that formed during World War II, at Parkview Field, the team announced.

The showing will be Sept. 11, with gates opening at 6:30 p.m. and the movie starting at 7:15 p.m.

Only 1,000 tickets will be sold and all attendees will be required to wear masks when entering, exiting and moving around the stadium.

To purchase a ticket, go to tincaps.wufoo.com/forms/parkview-field-movie-night-a-league-of-their-own.

Auto racing

Byron extended

William Byron, fresh off his first career Cup Series victory, now has a contract extension through 2022 at Hendrick Motorsports.

Basketball

Bruins hire coach

Northrop has officially named Kevin Clopton the new head girls basketball coach. Clopton takes over for Rashida Muhammad, who led the Bruins to a 15-11 record last season and a 63-33 record over her four seasons in the role.

Fever defeated

In Bradenton, Florida, Courtney Williams and rookie Chennedy Carter each scored 22 points and Atlanta beat Indiana 102-90. Williams also had six rebounds and four assists, and Carter added six assists. Carter has combined for 48 points in her last two games since returning from an injury.

Colleges

Cougars to limit crowds to 250

Saint Francis announced it will be limiting attendance at fall athletic contests to 250 people, including players, coaches, officials and game day staff, in accordance with local health guidelines. Tickets for men's and women's soccer and women's volleyball – the three sports playing on campus in the fall with football moved to the spring – will be made available to Saint Francis students and athletes' families only.

Football

Latest polls out

East Noble (2-0) remains No. 2 in both Class 4A polls, receiving six first-place votes in the coaches poll and seven in the media poll. Leo (1-1) received votes in both polls, and New Haven (2-0) received votes in the IFCA poll. Bishop Dwenger (2-0) remains No. 4 in both Class 5A polls, and Northrop (2-0) and North Side (1-1) also received votes in each. Concordia (1-1) fell to No. 6 in the IFCA Class 3A poll and No. 7 in the AP poll after last week's loss to Homestead, and Norwell (2-0) received votes in the media poll. Eastside (2-0) moved up to No. 5 in the Class 2A AP poll and sixth in the coaches poll. Bishop Luers (1-1) received votes in both polls, and Woodlan (0-2) received votes in the coaches poll. Carroll (2-0) rose to No. 8 in the coaches poll and appeared in the AP poll at No. 10. Snider (0-2) and Homestead (1-1) each received votes in the IFCA poll.

Around the NFL

Leonard Fournette went unclaimed after Jacksonville waived him Monday. ... Las Vegas placed Tyrell Williams on season-ending injured reserve with a torn labrum in his shoulder. ...

Taylor Decker agreed to a six-year, $85 million deal with Detroit that includes $37.5 million guaranteed. ... The NFL updated its gameday protocols by requiring every coach and staff member in the bench area to wear a mask and reducing the size of each team's travel party.

Hockey

Crosby has wrist surgery

Pittsburgh star Sidney Crosby underwent arthroscopic wrist surgery on Monday but should be ready to go well before the start of training camp.

Soccer

Spartans girls rise in new poll

The Homestead girls moved up two spots in the Class 3A coaches poll to No. 11. Carroll held steady at No. 18. In Class 2A, Bishop Dwenger dropped two spots to No. 4. DeKalb moved up a spot to No. 13, Leo moved up three spots to No. 16 and Bellmont fell three spots to No. 19. Blackhawk Christian remains the No. 3 team in Class A, Canterbury moved up three spots to No. 8 and South Adams moved up two spots to No. 15. Lakewood Park Christian appeared in the poll at No. 17, and Lakeland Christian fell out of the top 20.