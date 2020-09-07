Cardinals top Cubs, tighten NL Central

CHICAGO – Paul Goldschmidt hit a three-run home run off Jon Lester, and the St. Louis Cardinals gained ground in the NL Central race by beating the Chicago Cubs 7-3 on Sunday night.

St. Louis pulled within 11/2 games of Chicago with its third consecutive win over the division leaders, sweeping a doubleheader Saturday after the Cubs won 4-1 in the series opener Friday night.

The longtime rivals have one game left in their pandemic-shortened season series today.

Tommy Edman also homered for the Cardinals, who improved to 14-0 when they score at least five runs this season. Dakota Hudson (2-2) worked five innings of three-run ball, shrugging off a shaky start.

Chicago dropped to 10-15 since its 13-3 start. Anthony Rizzo and Jason Kipnis homered for the Cubs, but Lester (2-2) lasted just 31/3 innings.

AUTO RACING

Langdon wins Top Fuel event

Shawn Langdon powered to his first Top Fuel victory since 2016 on Sunday, beating Leah Pruett in the DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis. Langdon had a 3.705-second run at 326.32 mph against Pruett for his 17th career win at second at Indy. Jack Beckman won in Funny Car, Erica Enders in Pro Stock, and Scotty Pollacheck in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

AlphaTauri driver wins Italian GP

AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly claimed an unlikely victory at the Italian Grand Prix after a chaotic race that saw world champion Lewis Hamilton receive a 10-second stop-go penalty and both Ferraris fail to finish at their home circuit. It was Gasly's first-ever win in Formula One. The 24-year-old Frenchman finished 0.415 second ahead of McLaren driver Carlos Sainz and 3.358 ahead of Racing Point's Lance Stroll on an entirely unexpected podium. All three drivers had never won a race and each had only one top-three finish to their name. Hamilton appeared on course for a comfortable victory from pole position but he was given the penalty for entering the pit lane after it closed to allow crews to clear Kevin Magnussen's stricken car that had come to a stop nearby.

Pit gamble pays off for winner

Ben Rhodes moved to the front when he stayed out instead of pitting during overtime and held on for his first Truck Series win in two years. Sheldon Creed, who came in after winning two of the past three races, was cruising in front with three laps left. But a wreck involving Matt Crafton, David Ragan and Josh Reaume brought out a caution and OT. Creed, a Darlington first-timer, went in for tires while Rhodes remained on the track. And then Creed was called for speeding on pit road, ending any chance he might've had to regain the lead.

BASEBALL

White Sox complete sweep

In Kansas City, Missouri, Edwin Encarnación hit a three-run homer, Dallas Keuchel threw five scoreless innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 8-2 in division play to complete a four-game sweep. Keuchel (6-2) left the game with lower back stiffness after throwing a few warm-up pitches before the sixth inning. He threw 49 pitches, allowed two hits and struck out two. The AL Central-leading White Sox went ahead 5-0 in the seventh inning against reliever Josh Staumont. Jose Abreu singled to extend his hitting streak to 20 games.

BASKETBALL

'Father of Final Four' dies

Tom Jernstedt, a member of the Naismith Hall of Fame for his contributions to college basketball and the NCAA Tournament, has died. He was 75. The NCAA said Sunday Jernstedt died this weekend. Nicknamed “Father of the Final Four,” Jernstedt has widely been credited with transforming the NCAA Tournament into the billion-dollar March Madness it has become today. A former back-up quarterback, Jernstedt worked his first Final Four in 1973 and helped push the growth of the NCAA Tournament from 25 teams to the 68, anything-can-happen bonanza held every spring.

GOLF

American wins event in Spain

John Catlin became the first American since Tiger Woods to win at Valderrama on Sunday, surviving conditions so difficult that he didn't make a birdie in his 4-over 75 and held on for a one-shot victory in the Andalucia Masters. Catlin won for the first time on the European Tour and denied Martin Kaymer another chance to end a six-year drought.