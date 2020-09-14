Lee wins LPGA major after eagle on No. 18

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. – Mirim Lee chipped in three times Sunday, the last one for eagle on the final hole that got her into a three-way playoff at the ANA Inspiration that she won on the first extra hole with a birdie.

It was another wild finish in the LPGA major that had to be moved from the first weekend of April to the 100-degree heat of September, and no one was more surprised than the 29-year-old Lee.

She was never in the lead at any point until she calmly holed a 5-foot birdie putt on the 18th to beat Nelly Korda and Brooke Henderson, who each had the lead on the back nine.

Lee pitched in from long range for par on the 16th, dropped a shot on the next hole and appeared to be out of it until her chip from behind the 18th green rammed against the pin and dropped for eagle and a 5-under 67.

Korda, the 22-year-old American going for her first major, had a two-shot lead with four holes to play and couldn't hold it. With a one-shot lead going to the par-5 18th, Korda missed the fairway, had to lay up and missed the green to the right, having to scramble for par and a 69 just to match Lee at 15-under 273.

Henderson lost the lead with a double bogey on the 13th hole that nearly cost her. But she birdied the 16th and was saved by the wall, a blue-covered structure behind the 18th that kept her second shot on the 18th from running through the green and into the water behind the island green. She got up-and-down for birdie and a 69.

BASKETBALL

D'Antoni resigns as Rockets coach

Mike D'Antoni has told the Houston Rockets that he will not be back as coach with them next season, and he essentially becomes a free agent, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. D'Antoni told the Rockets on Sunday that he would seek coaching options elsewhere for next season and not return to Houston.

AUTO RACING

Andretti drivers finish 1-2-3

In Lexington, Ohio, Colton Herta led an Andretti Autosport resurrection as the struggling team swept the podium at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and earned its first victory of the season. Herta started on the pole and cleanly made it through a dicey opening turn as the 20-year-old won for the third time in his career. He led teammates Alexander Rossi and Ryan Hunter-Reay in a sweep for the Andretti group. Rossi finished third a day earlier in the Saturday-Sunday doubleheader for what was just the second podium finish all year for Andretti. It was the first Andretti podium sweep since 2005.

Lewis wins Tuscan GP

Reigning Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton kept his cool amid the mayhem caused by an unpredictable circuit, winning a crash-marred Tuscan Grand Prix for the 90th win of his career to move one behind Michael Schumacher's record. Valtteri Bottas is now 55 points behind Hamilton, who is odds on to equal Schumacher's record of seven F1 titles.

FOOTBALL

Notre Dame rises to No. 7 in AP poll

Clemson remains a near-unanimous No. 1 in the latest AP college football poll after opening with a 37-13 win over Wake Forest. Notre Dame rose three spots to No. 7, and 10 teams jumped into the Top 25 after teams that are not playing this fall were left off. Alabama moved into the No. 2 spot. Oklahoma (1-0) is third and Georgia and Florida are fourth and fifth, respectively.

GOLF

Jimenez wins Champions event

In Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Miguel Angel Jimenez completed a wire-to-wire victory in the Sanford International, the PGA Tour Champions' first event with fans since returning from a break for the coronavirus pandemic. Jimenez closed with a 5-under 65 at Minehaha Country Club to beat Steve Flesch by a stroke.

South African wins in Portugal

In Vilamoura, Portugal, South African George Coetzee shot a 5-under 66 to win the Portugal Masters by two strokes. Coetzee birdied two of the last three holes to finish at 16-under 268 at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course. Coetzee, 34, has five European Tour titles.

Heritage wins ACAC tourney

Heritage won the ACAC girls golf tournament at Celina Lynx Golf Club in Celina, Ohio, on Saturday, with a score of 385. Georgia Hanauer of Southern Wells was the medalist with a score of 91, helping the Raiders to a second-place finish in the team standings with a score of 416. The Heritage had four golfers earn first-team all-conference honors: second-place Shelby Schane (91), third-place Carly Rodenbeck (95), fourth-place Ashley Buuck (98) and sixth-place Cassidy Myers (101).