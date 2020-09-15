Ohio State athletes opting for NFL draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio – With the chances of the Big Ten Conference playing a football season slipping away, two of Ohio State's best players have chosen to opt out and start preparing for the NFL draft.

Cornerback Shaun Wade, a preseason All-American and likely first-round pick in the 2021 draft, announced his decision Monday on Twitter, saying the Big Ten waited too long to decide what to do about playing. Wyatt Davis, an offensive guard who is another potential first-round pick, announced his decision Friday.

“I came back to get my degree and to play another season and win a national championship,” Wade said in his tweet. “But when the Big Ten canceled, I was focused on still playing, but I felt like they were holding off for so long I thought it was the best decision for me to declare for the draft and just go on with preparing and getting ready for the draft.”

Wade's father was one of the football parents leading a charge to persuade the Big Ten to play a fall season. Big Ten school presidents met Sunday but did not take a vote regarding if and when to start the next season, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because the Big Ten was not making return to competition plans public.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR legend recovering

NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Red Farmer is recovering at home after being hospitalized due to COVID-19, according toreports. Farmer, 87, was selected as a member of the 2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame class this year alongside ex-drivers Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Mike Stefanik.

BASEBALL

Billionaire makes deal for Mets

Hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen announced he is buying the New York Mets from the Wilpon and Katz families. Cohen will reportedly own 95% of the team, with the Wilpon and Katz families owning the remaining 5%. The deal values the Mets at $2.475 billion. Cohen still needs to get approval from 23 of the 30 MLB owners to take over the team; that could happen as soon as November. He's expected to get those votes.

COLLEGES

Purdue athletes get time to vote

There will be no required athletic activities conducted at Purdue on Nov. 3, so that athletes and athletic staff may have all day to exercise their right to vote, the Boilermakers announced. “We recognize that there is no greater civic responsibility and no better way to make your voice heard than by casting your vote,” athletic director Mike Bobinski said in a statement. “The decision to suspend activities on Nov. 3 was made in an effort to remove any barriers that might prevent our student-athletes or staff from making it to the polls and participating in this important part of our democratic process.”

Air Force to play just Army, Navy

The Air Force Falcons are planning to play two football games this season against fellow service academies Army and Navy. The Falcons' abbreviated schedule will include hosting Navy on Oct. 3 at the Air Force Academy and a trip to West Point, New York, to face Army on Nov. 7. The military schools annually take part in competing for the coveted Commander-in-Chief's Trophy, which goes to the academy with the best record in the round-robin competition.

RUNNING

Virtual Boston Marathon ends

Two Black Hawk helicopters flew over the route of the Boston Marathon on Monday to wrap up a virtual event in which thousands of runners went 26.2 miles on their own.

SOCCER

UAE club out of Asian league

After several players tested positive for COVID-19, United Arab Emirates club Al Wahda had its results wiped from the Asian Champions League. The club was judged to have withdrawn from competition when it failed to travel to Qatar to resume games in a tournament bubble, the Asian Football Confederation ruled. Al Wahda's players were quarantined in the UAE and unable to travel to Doha as required four days ahead of its first game, which was set for Monday.

Trial begins for ex-FIFA officials

Qatari soccer executive Nasser al-Khelaifi and former FIFA official Jérôme Valcke arrived at federal criminal court in Switzerland at the start of their corruption trial. A third defendant, Greek marketing agency executive Dinos Deris, also known as Konstantinos Nteris, was not expected to attend the opening of the trial. All three men deny wrongdoing. The trial is expected to last two weeks and a verdict is expected in late October.