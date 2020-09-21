WNBA playoff game postponed by tests

BRADENTON, Fla. – The opener of the WNBA playoff series between the Seattle Storm and the Minnesota Lynx was postponed Sunday because of inconclusive COVID-19 test results for Storm players.

The players with inconclusive results have undergone additional testing and are in isolation, according to the WNBA.

Commissioner Cathy Engelbert was at the hotel when she found out about the inconclusive results and boarded the Storm's bus to let them know.

“We needed more testing and data,” Engelbert said in a TV interview. “As soon as I talked to them they were concerned about health and safety, and it wasn't about basketball at that point.”

The league didn't immediately announce when Game 1 of the best-of-5 semifinal series would be played. Tuesday night, when Game 2 had been scheduled for, is a possibility.

BASKETBALL

Sun beats Aces in series opener

Jasmine Thomas had a career-high 31 points, Alyssa Thomas scored 18, and the Connecticut Sun pulled away early and cruised to an 87-62 win over the Las Vegas Aces in Game 1 of the best-of-five WNBA semifinals in Bradenton, Florida. Alyssa Thomas had six rebounds, five assists, five steals and two blocks. Natisha Hiedeman made 4 of 4 from 3-point range and finished with 14 points for Connecticut. A'ja Wilson led top-seeded Las Vegas with 19 points. Game 2 is scheduled for Tuesday night. The WNBA announced earlier Sunday that Las Vegas' Dearica Hamby won the sixth woman of the year award and Aces general manager Dan Padover was given the executive of the year award.

FOOTBALL

Teams honor NY photographer

The New York Jets and Giants renamed the photo work room at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in honor of Anthony Causi, the New York Post photographer who died at 48 in April from the new coronavirus. The popular sports photographer covered the city's teams 25 years. Many of New York's professional sports teams and players paid tribute to Causi.

GOLF

Furyk wins 2nd Champions event

Jim Furyk joined Arnold Palmer and Bruce Fleisher as the only players to win their first two PGA Tour Champions starts, beating Jerry Kelly with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff in the Pure Insurance Championship in Pebble Beach, California. Furyk, 50, closed with a 5-under 67 – a day after losing the lead to Ernie Els with a second-round 73 – to match Kelly at 12-under 204.

Englishwoman wins 1st US title

Georgia Hall won the Cambia Portland Classic, in Portland, Oregon, for her first LPGA Tour victory in the United States, beating Ashleigh Buhai with a par on the second hole of a playoff. Both finished at 12 under. Hall won after falling into a tie with a bogey on the par-4 18th in regulation. The 24-year-old Englishwoman, the 2018 Women's British Open champion, who shot a final-round 4-under 68, matched Buhai with a par on first extra hole.

Hockey

Ex-Canadiens player dies

Albert Langlois, a three-time Stanley Cup winner with the Montreal Canadiens, has died. He was 85. Langlois played four seasons with the Canadiens from 1957 to 1961, winning the Stanley Cup with the team in '58, '59 and '60. The defenseman also played three seasons with the New York Rangers, two with the Detroit Red Wings and one with the Boston Bruins, appearing in 497 NHL games from 1957 to 1966.

TENNIS

Djokovic warned again in Rome

Novak Djokovic knows it isn't model behavior when he loses his cool on the tennis court. Exactly two weeks after he was defaulted from the U.S. Open, and a day after he was warned by the chair umpire for breaking his racket in a fit of rage, Djokovic received an obscenity warning midway through a 7-5, 6-3 win over Casper Ruud in the Italian Open semifinals in Rome. “I deserved the warning,” Djokovic said. “I didn't say nice things in my language.” In Djokovic's 10th Rome final – he has won four – he'll face either eighth-seeded Diego Schwartzman or 12th-seeded Denis Shapovalov. In the women's final, top-seeded Simona Halep will face second-seeded Karolína Plíšková, the defending champion.

2 players test positive for virus

Two players in the qualifying rounds for the French Open have tested positive for the coronavirus, the French Tennis Federation said, while three others have been in close contact with a coach who also tested positive. All five players will isolate for a period of seven days, and none of them will participate in the qualifiers starting today for the tournament that starts Sunday and runs to Oct. 11. None of the players was named.