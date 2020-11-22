Leader at PGA event looking for 2nd win

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Robert Streb kept his game from coming undone over the first hour Saturday, and then pieced together enough birdies for a 3-under 67 to build a three-shot lead going into the final round of the RSM Classic.

Streb came from five shots behind when he won at Sea Island six years ago, his only PGA Tour title. This time, he has a lead over Zach Johnson (65) and Bronson Burgoon (67).

Streb was at 17-under 195.

Camilo Villegas pulled within one shot on the lead going to the back nine of the Seaside course until a two-shot swing at the 10th that cost him momentum. Streb hit his approach to 8 feet for birdie. Villegas was just on the fringe 15 feet away, ran it by 5 feet and missed that to fall three shots back.

Villegas added a bogey on the 13th, didn't make a birdie on the back nine and had to settle for a 70. He was five shots behind as he tries to win for the first time in five years, and following a summer in which his 2-year-old daughter died of tumors on her brain and spine.

BASKETBALL

Sycamores drop out of tourney

Indiana State has withdrawn from this week's Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Florida, because of multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the program. The Sycamores were scheduled to play three games in the tournament beginning Wednesday against East Carolina. School officials did not identify whether the positive tests involved players, coaches, or other staff members. The decision means Indiana State won't open its season until Dec. 6, when the University of Indianapolis visits the newly renovated Hulman Center.

CROSS COUNTRY

State champ 17th at national event

Angola junior Izaiah Steury, who won the individual state cross country title several weeks ago, broke his own personal 5K record and finished 17th at the RunningLane National Cross Country Championships on Saturday in Huntsville, Alabama. Steury was the fifth junior to finish, crossing the line in 14 minutes, 47.86 seconds, about 4 seconds off his best performance during this high school season, which came at the Marion Invitational. Parker Wolfe, a senior out of Colorado, won the boys race in 14:26.94.

FOOTBALL

NFL news

The Cleveland Browns activated right tackle Jack Conklin and kicker Cody Parkey from the COVID-19 list. Star defensive end Myles Garrett will miss the game, as will fullback Andy Janovich and offensive lineman Chris Hubbard. …

The Las Vegas Raiders activated seven players off the COVID-19: safety Johnathan Abram, defensive tackle Maliek Collins, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, cornerback Isaiah Johnson, defensive end Arden Key, defensive tackle Kendal Vickers and defensive end David Irving. Irving was activated from the practice squad COVID-19 list and activated from the practice squad. …

The Cincinnati Bengals placed running back Joe Mixon on injured reserve with a foot injury, which means backup Giovani Bernard will start for the fourth straight game when Cincinnati faces Washington today.

GOLF

Kim leads LPGA event by 5 shots

Sei Young Kim answered Ally McDonald's ace with a late birdie run to open a five-stroke lead in the Pelican Women's Championship, the South Korean's first event since winning the KPMG Women's PGA a month and half ago. The second-ranked Kim shot a 6-under 64, birdieing Nos. 14-17, to get to 14-under 196 at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

TENNIS

Nadal, Djokovic ousted at ATP

Instead of No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 2 Rafael Nadal for the ATP Finals trophy, it'll be No. 3 Dominic Thiem against No. 4 Daniil Medvedev. Nadal served for the victory in one semifinal, leading 5-4 in the second set. But Medvedev broke at love there and came all the way back to win 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3. That came after Thiem frittered away four match points in his semifinal against Djokovic during a second-set tiebreaker. Thiem gathered himself and eventually reeled off seven of the match's last eight points after trailing 4-0 in the last tiebreaker, winning 7-5, 6-7 (10), 7-6 (5).