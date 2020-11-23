Justin Holiday signs to remain with Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS – Justin Holiday will continue playing for the Indiana Pacers next season after agreeing to a new deal Sunday.

Terms of the deal were not immediately announced but the decision means Holiday and one of his two NBA-playing brothers, Aaron, will be teammates again next season. Both played primarily as backups but held key roles in helping the Pacers make the playoffs.

Justin Holiday averaged 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and a team-high 1.2 steals last season while shooting a career-high 40.5% on 3-pointers. He finished 19th in the NBA in 3-point percentage.

“Re-signing Justin was one of our main priorities going into free agency,” Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard said in a statement released by the team. “His contributions last season were tremendous. He can play multiple positions and is extremely versatile. He also represents this franchise as a true professional, on and off the court.”

In other developments:

• Donovan Mitchell and Utah agreed on a five-year extension that guarantees him $163 million – the new paydays start kicking in with the 2021-22 season.

• Willie Cauley-Stein is returning to Dallas on an $8.2 million deal.

• Golden State completed the trade that will bring guard Kelly Oubre to them from Oklahoma City. The Warriors gave up a conditional 2021 first-round draft pick and a 2021 second-round pick.

BASKETBALL

Homestead ranks No. 9 in girls poll

Homestead is ranked No. 9 in the third week of the IBCA girls basketball poll. The Spartans (3-1) collected 241 votes. Penn (4-0) is No. 1 with 387 votes followed by Carmel (3-0) with 368 and Bedford North Lawrence (3-0) with 348. Carroll (2-1) is 20th with 41 votes. Other area schools receiving votes include Angola (2-0), Concordia (4-0), South Side (2-0), Norwell (3-0), and Warsaw (4-0).

Blackhawk ranks No. 7 in boys poll

Blackhawk Christian is ranked No. 7 in the preseason IBCA boys basketball poll. The Braves collected 220 votes. Homestead is eighth with 216 votes. Lawrence North is No. 1 with 358 votes followed by Carmel with 341 and Silver Creek with 313. Other area schools receiving votes include Carroll and Leo.

FOOTBALL

Tide unanimous No. 1 in AP Poll

Alabama is now a unanimous No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll, and Northwestern moved up to No. 11 for its best ranking in 24 years. Indiana fell to No. 12 after losing to Ohio State on Saturday. Notre Dame, which was idle over the weekend, remained No. 2.

Hall of Famer Little in hospice

Hall of Fame running back Floyd Little has entered hospice care, according to former Syracuse teammate Patrick Killorin. Killorin shared the update Saturday night on Facebook, where he's provided periodic updates on Little's health since May when Little's bout with cancer became public. Little, 78, was a three-time college All-American who went on to a Hall of Fame NFL career with the Denver Broncos from 1967 to '75.

GOLF

Roundup

Robert Streb made an 8-foot par putt to stay alive in a playoff and ended it on the second extra hole with a pitching wedge that came an inch from going in, giving him a victory over Kevin Kisner in the RSM Classic at Sea Island in St. Simons Island, Georgia. Streb won for the second time on the PGA Tour, his other title also coming in a playoff at Sea Island six years ago. ...

Sei Young Kim won the Pelican Women's Championship on Sunday for her second straight victory, closing with an even-par 70 for a three-stroke victory over Ally McDonald in Belleair, Florida. Kim won the KPMG Women's PGA winner way back on Oct. 11 in her last start. ...

Joachim B. Hansen of Denmark overturned a three-shot deficit with nine holes remaining to win his first European Tour title at the Joburg Open in Johannesburg, South Africa.

SKIING

Shiffrin 5th in slalom event

Petra Vlhova held off a challenge from Michelle Gisin Sunday to clinch her second World Cup slalom win in two days, while Mikaela Shiffrin placed fifth in Levi, Finland. Vlhova and Gisin shared the lead after the opening run, but the World Cup discipline champion from Slovakia beat her Swiss opponent by 0.31 second in the final leg.

TENNIS

Medvedev wins ATP Finals

Daniil Medvedev rallied at the ATP Finals and collected the biggest title of his career by beating U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4 in London. The fourth-ranked Medvedev became the first player to beat each of the men who were Nos. 1-3 in the season-ending championship – and only the fourth to do it at any tour event in the past 30 years.